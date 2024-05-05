Reba McEntire “Tickled to Pieces” To Be Miranda Lambert’s Surprise Guest

For fans who love country music, there is no better place to visit than Stagecoach. The annual country music festival is the place to be for those who love bluegrass, folk, country, or rock. Since its first festival in 2007, Stagecoach hosted stars like Kenny Chesney, Brad Paisley, Toby Keith, Keith Urban, Shania Twain, and countless others. But this year, one of the headlining acts was none other than Miranda Lambert. And besides giving a stellar performance, the singer welcomed icon Reba McEntire to the stage. Wanting to thank Lambert, Reba recently shared a video of what it was like to attend Stagecoach.

While Reba is hard at work on The Voice, the singer found time to help Lambert entertain fans at Stagecoach. Posting a video on Twitter, Reba captioned the video, writing, “I had #toomuchfun performing with my buddy @MirandaLambert as her surprise guest @Stagecoach! Thank y’all for the best night!” In the video, the icon is shown preparing to take the stage. And with a sea of fans cheering, Reba made sure to practice a few dance moves before heading out.

I had #toomuchfun performing with my buddy @MirandaLambert as her surprise guest @Stagecoach! Thank y'all for the best night! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/FS98RKlgyV — Reba McEntire (@reba) May 3, 2024

As for their performance, fans gushed over both Reba and Lambert. One fan used their performance as a masterclass on how to work a crowd.”Gotta say…seen Fancy so many times…but this version was just a clinic on how to work a stadium show…in a driving windstorm…and to simply SLAY! What a performance, easily one of the highlights of the weekend…Reba still teaching the kids a thing or two…”

Miranda Lambert Recalls Being Nervous To Ask Reba McEntire To Perform

Performing numerous songs like “Mama’s Broken Heart”, “Gunpowder and Lead”, and “Fancy”, it appears that Lambert was more worried about asking Reba to join her than walking on stage. She told Country Living, “I was nervous to ask her. I mean, obviously, because she’s one of my heroes, but she is a friend, and Reba is a number one class act. She does everything so professionally and she’s super fun to be around, but you know it’s a big favor to ask to come all the way to California to sing a couple of songs. So, I asked her and she was like ‘heck yeah, I’ll do it.'”

Much like Reba, Lambert was sure to thank the icon for traveling to Stagecoach to stand alongside her. She shared on Instagram, “Reba at stagecoach y’all. Thank you to my hero and friend for coming out here as my special guest. I’ll never forget it. She brought all the fire.”

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)