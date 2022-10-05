CMT Names Lainey Wilson as “Breakout Artist of the Year”

CMT has announced that Lainey Wilson will be honored as this year’s “Breakout Artist of the Year” in a TV special to air on Friday, October 14th at 9p/8c.

Wilson, who is the fifth recipient of the coveted award, will be joining the ranks of previous honorees Mickey Guyton (2021), Ashley McBryde (2019), Kelsea Ballerini (2016), and Chris Stapleton (2015).

“This past year has been a wild ride,” Wilson said in a statement. “To be considered for this award reinforces that the years of hard work my team and I have put in was all worth it. The team at CMT feels like family, and the way they genuinely support artists on their platform is so special and important for dreamers like me.”

“When it came to naming ‘Breakout Artist,’ Lainey Wilson was unquestionably our only choice this year.” Leslie Fram, SVP of music & talent for CMT added. “Not only is she a powerhouse performer and tremendously gifted songwriter with contagious energy and drive, she is just starting to show the world her range and versatility. We couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate Lainey’s much-deserved successes and cheer her on for all that’s next!”

Elsewhere in the Artist of the Year special, hailing from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center, are salutes to previously announced honorees Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Walker Hayes.

The honor is just one more accolade Wilson can add to her belt this year as one of Nashville’s fastest-growing artists. Her string of No. 1 hits – including “Heart Like a Truck” and “wait in the truck” – are continuing to climb the charts while Wilson is gearing up to drop her new album, Bell Bottom Country, due out Oct. 28.

Wilson and CMT have a strong history together. Wilson was first named to its prestigious Next Women of Country franchise in 2019. Earlier this year, she gave one of the most raved about performances at the CMT Music Awards alongside Cole Swindell.

Wilson also swept this year at the ACM Awards with a total of three wins, including New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year. She is also leading the pack with 6 CMA award nominations, including Album of the Year (Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’) and Female Vocalist of the Year. This fall, she will make her acting debut on the critically-acclaimed series Yellowstone, which is returning for a highly-anticipated 5th season in November.

Photo Courtesy of Paramount