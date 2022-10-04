Dolly Parton, Sister Crystal Gayle, Travis Tritt, Reba, and More Remember Loretta Lynn

An outpouring of memories and condolences are starting to spread out from the music industry, following news of the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn, who died peacefully in her sleep at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee on Oct. 4, according to her family. She was 90.

Crystal Gayle

“The world lost a legend,” wrote singer Crystal Gayle, Loretta Lynn’s younger sister. “We lost a sister. Love you Loretta.”

The world lost a legend. We lost a sister.

Love you Loretta❤️🌺. ⁦@LorettaLynn⁩ pic.twitter.com/bQUEb87U4U — Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) October 4, 2022

Dolly Parton

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta,” wrote Dolly Parton in a sweet letter for Lynn. “We’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly as we all will. May she rest in peace.”

Brenda Lee

“I have lost one of my dearest friends and the world has lost a true treasure.”

Reba McEntire

In a statement, Reba McEntire compared Lynn to her own mother “Mama and Loretta always reminded me a lot of each other,” said McEntire. “Strong women who loved their children and were fiercely loyal. I always did and I always will love Loretta. She was always so nice to me. I sure appreciate her paving the rough and rocky road for all us girl singers.”

McEntire recently appeared along with Carrie Underwood on Lynn’s recent single “Still Woman Enough,” the title track off her 46th and final album released in 2021.

Carole King

“She was an inspiration,” Carole King shared on Twitter.

She was an inspiration.

R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VqwmkcOAqy — Carole King (@Carole_King) October 4, 2022

Martina McBride

“It’s so hard to feel like you have the right words,” wrote Martina McBride on Instagram. “I can hear Loretta saying ‘just take your time honey.’ We all loved her so much. There will never be another like her. I am so grateful that I got to know her, to spend time with her, laugh with her. I was always a little astonished when she called me her friend. I know how much she missed Doo, her son and daughter, her mommy and daddy, Patsy, Tammy, Conway. She is back with them now. I can imagine her big beautiful smile and how happy her soul must be for that. She ended every phone call the same way. ‘I love you honey.’ I love you too Loretta. I love you too.”

Billy Ray Cyrus

“Celebrating the life of Loretta Lynn. One of my highest honors was being joined by her and George Jones on a song I wrote called ‘Country Music Has The Blues.'”

Chapel Heart

Chapel Hart, the recent contestants on America’s Got Talent, who were praised by Lynn in a special message, along with Dolly Parton and Tanya Tucker, said that they were working on a rendition of Lynn’s Coal Miner’s Daughter track “Fist City,” after Lynn hinted at the country trip covering one of her songs.

“Loretta Lynn, words cannot describe how heartbroken we are today,” wrote the group in a post. “We were literally just working through our song for you yesterday on the road. We think you’d be stoked to know we are extending “Fist City.”

So sad to hear of the passing of ⁦@LorettaLynn⁩. She was always an inspiration to those of us grew up listening to and loving real country music. Her kindness, strength and devotion to country music and her fans will be deeply missed. They don’t make ‘em like her anymore. pic.twitter.com/mkSGLqM7u0 — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) October 4, 2022

Travis Tritt

On Twitter, Travis Tritt wrote: “So sad to hear of the passing of ⁦Loretta Lynn. She was always an inspiration to those of us [who] grew up listening to and loving real country music. Her kindness, strength and devotion to country music and her fans will be deeply missed. They don’t make ‘em like her anymore.”

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes also spoke about Lynn paving the way for women in country music. “Loretta Lynn paved the way for so many of us women in country music,” wrote LeAnn Rimes. “What a legacy she leaves behind.”

In another post, Rimes added, “Oh, sweet Loretta Lynn. What a life! What an icon! What a trailblazer! What a beautiful soul! May she rest peacefully with the angels. My heart is with her family and friends.”

loretta lynn paved the way for so many of us women in country music. what a legacy she leaves behind 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/b92uVPjZoQ — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) October 4, 2022

Bill Anderson

“The world has lost a treasured icon, and I have lost a friend of more than 60 years,” said Bill Anderson in a statement. “I have so many wonderful memories of touring with Loretta, sharing stages all over the world, laughing together and admiring her strength and tenacity. She was one of a kind as a singer, songwriter, and human being. We are all better off for her having walked among us.”

Drive By Truckers

“Loretta Lynn was one of my favorite songwriters ever,” wrote Drive By Truckers. “A huge influence on my own writing. Her records from the ’60s and ’70s still shine amongst the best country records ever as was her comeback record ‘Van Lear Rose.’ Her singing was as soulful as anyone ever. RIP.”

Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce added, “She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing ‘Dear Miss Loretta’ with a little extra love tonight at the Opry.”

She showed us all how to unapologetically tell the truth. One of the greatest there ever will be. I’ll be singing “Dear Miss Loretta” with a little extra love tonight at the @opry ♥️ Now she really is a Honky Tonk Angel 🕊 #RIP pic.twitter.com/fiUNnTrlvZ — Carly Pearce (@carlypearce) October 4, 2022

Blake Shelton

Terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away… Prayers to her family. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 4, 2022

David and Howard Bellamy, The Bellamy Brothers

“We toured a lot with Loretta in the 1980s. She and Conway Twitty recorded our song (‘Spiders and Snakes’) as a duet which is still one of our favorite career highlights. She was County Music pure and simple. She’s irreplaceable and a complete original. Our hearts go out to her family. The Coal Miner’s Daughter is Heaven’s newest angel.”

Carrie Underwood

The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at beginning of my career. I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was…in a big sparkly dress.. https://t.co/LG40fLLSiG pic.twitter.com/BGfL0SVwEo — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 4, 2022

Gene Watson

“Loretta Lynn’s friendship has meant so much to me through the years. When I first started my career, I didn’t have a band, I didn’t have a bus and barely had a song of my own to sing. Loretta and Conway invited me to open their tour and they allowed me to use their bands. I would follow behind their tour buses, driving my own car hundreds of miles between shows. Loretta saw that I was exhausted and invited me to ride the rest of the tour on her bus. She was a sweet, down-to-earth person with a heart of gold. She passed along great advice on life as well as her knowledge of the music business. I’ll never forget her kindness to me. I send my deepest sympathies to her wonderful family and also to all her fans for the loss of this wonderful woman, the legendary Queen of Country Music.”

Lynda Carter

I am glad she was able to share her wisdom and talent with the world for as long as she did. We will miss her.

R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ https://t.co/afA7ppzNiH — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 4, 2022

Ernie Haase, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

“From a coal miner’s daughter to the queen of country music, Loretta gave so much joy to all of us. Now her joy is complete. Her race is run. Her journey has ended. We’re sad for her passing, but we’re celebrating a wonderful life and a wonderful career.”

Sheryl Crow

The news of @LorettaLynn’s passing just came across my news feed and time stopped. There will never be another like her. May she forever sing with the angels!! #lorettalynn pic.twitter.com/p3KPADswTt — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 4, 2022

Jamie O’Neal

“Loretta was the original, southern storyteller of female power and boldness. No other woman had ever written songs like that and been so open and real. I grew up loving her voice and studying her story and her ‘won’t take crap from nobody’ lyrics. She blazed the trail for the rest of us to try and follow. This one really hurts. RIP to country music’s Queen.”

Ty Herndon

Loretta Lynn was an angel in this industry and in this world. My heart and my prayers go out to her family and everyone who loved her so. pic.twitter.com/CAW201bHQW — Ty Herndon (@TyHerndoncom) October 4, 2022

Jenny Tolman

“Loretta Lynn will always be remembered as a legendary country music artist who blazed so many trails for women in country music. She said things that so many were afraid to say, that had never been spoken about before. I have been profoundly impacted by her songwriting and boldness, and inspired by her courage to share the female perspective of life in country music. Especially, being pregnant myself now, I am in awe of how she managed such a long-lasting and iconic career, all while being a loving mother. I share in the mourning with our country music community, as we say goodbye to an extraordinary woman.”

k.d. lang

Joyous. Fierce. One of a kind. I loved meeting and working with Loretta Lynn ❤️🕊🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/URWipcVp6K — k.d. lang (@kdlang) October 4, 2022

Meghan Linsey

“As a woman coming up in country music, I’ve always looked up to Loretta. She was an entertainer, a prolific songwriter, a business woman, and a trailblazer for women. She was as real as it gets. She didn’t do what she was told, she was controversial and she stayed true to herself throughout the course of her career. Such a legend. May she Rest In Peace.”

Parker McCollum

Listening to nothing but Loretta Lynn for the rest of the week. RIP to an absolute icon in country music. Damn. — Parker McCollum (@ParkerMcCollum) October 4, 2022

Dustin Collins

“I’m very sad to see another country music legend gone. I met Loretta, and she was a really sweet, nice lady that always cared about country music.”

Lewis Brice

“What a life, a legacy, a legend we have lost today. Thank you Loretta Lynn for blessing this world with your incredible talents! They will stand forever and be missed dearly.”

Rhonda Vincent

Oh my heart is sad to learn that Loretta Lynn has passed away at 90 years old. Sending our love and prayers to her family. The Coal Miners Daughter – Loretta Lynn – April 14, 1932 – October 4, 2022 Rest In Sweet Peace Loretta. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YJg3O51NgB — Rhonda Vincent (@RhondaVincent13) October 4, 2022

Mikayla Lane

“Even though we are generations apart, Miss Loretta has inspired me in many ways. Both originally being from Kentucky and her singing about the hollers back home, reminds me that people from even the tiniest towns around the U.S. can live their dream too.”

Taylor Hicks

“Loretta Lynn was one the great musical female troubadours. Her songs and ass kicking lyrics will stand the testament of time. Three chords and the truth was Loretta Lynn.”

Rodney Atkins

I’ve always said Loretta Lynn is the GOAT female artist of ALL music.. She lived it, wrote it and sang about it. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with her family…I know heaven will be celebrating Miss Loretta’s homecoming. pic.twitter.com/s0YPwmUkx5 — Rodney Atkins (@RodneyAtkins) October 4, 2022

Jacob Bryant

“My mom and I used to watch ‘Coal Miners Daughter’ probably 15-20 times a year at the very least. This is a huge loss to country music and I just want to thank Loretta for all the years she blessed us with her talents and we are all praying for her family in the Jacob Bryant Camp.”

Richard Marx

RIP to an American icon: Loretta Lynn, Country Music's Groundbreaking 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' Dead at 90 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/hNnqNYAEfV — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) October 4, 2022

Maggie McClure and Shane Henry, The Imaginaries

“We are truly saddened to hear of the passing of music legend Loretta Lynn. Her iconic music will live on, and artists for generations will continue to be inspired by her legacy.”

Tom Wopat

Tom and the Wopat Webcrew offer our condolences to Loretta Lynn’s family, friends and fans. She was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed. @LorettaLynn pic.twitter.com/aVJYNStlGp — Tom Wopat (@wopatofficial) October 4, 2022

Lynn’s family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve and will release another announcement regarding a forthcoming memorial service for the singer, according to a post on Loretta Lynn’s Twitter page.

Photo: Credit David McClister / Legacy Recordings