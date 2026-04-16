1 Year Ago Today, We Lost the Guitar Legend Who Played With Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson (And Whose Songs Were Recorded by Porter Wagoner and Bobby Bare)

On this day (April 16) in 2025, Mac Gayden died after a battle with Parkinson’s disease in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 83. He was one of the “Nashville Cats” who played on stacks of classic songs and albums. Notably, he recorded with Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Tammy Wynette, and J.J. Cale. Additionally, he wrote songs that have been recorded by Robert Knight, Clifford Curry, U2, the Box Tops, Bobby Bare, and Porter Wagoner.

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Gayden was born and raised in Nashville. While his family hoped he would be a doctor, he chose to pursue music professionally. His passion paid off early when he joined the Escorts, which featured future country star Charlie McCoy, as a teenager. His time in this band opened multiple doors for the young musician.

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According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, he was playing with the Escorts at Vanderbilt University when he made the connection that launched his most successful song. He was taking a break during the gig when he heard R&B singer Robert Knight singing at a nearby party. He went over and introduced himself. Later, he and his friend Buzz Cason co-wrote a song called “Everlasting Love” and pitched it to Knight.

Knight recorded the song and made it a hit. The song became a pop standard and has since been recorded by dozens of artists. U2, Gloria Estefan, Rex Smith & Rachel Sweet, and Carl Carlton are among the artists who released covers, according to Music Row.

Later, Gayden co-wrote “She Shot a Hole in My Heart” with Chuck Neese. Clifford Curry was the first to record it. Then, the Box Tops, Huey Lewis & The News, and others cut the song.

He also wrote country songs. Notably, he penned Bobby Bare’s “It’s Alright” and Porter Wagoner’s “I Want to Walk You Home.”

Mac Gayden, Guitar Legend

By the end of the 1960s, Mac Gayden was a well-known guitarist in Nashville and became an in-demand session musician. He played on a long line of classic tunes, including J.J. Cale’s “Crazy Mama.” His slide guitar augmented by a wah pedal helped the song become a hit.

Gayden also often worked with producer Billy Sherrill, which meant he played on sessions for a long list of Nashville’s elite. He appears on recordings from Kris Kristofferson, Steve Young, Rita Coolidge, Elvis Presley, Simon & Garfunkel, Jerry Jeff Walker, Bobby Vinton, and many more.

Gayden also played on Bob Dylan’s classic album Blonde on Blonde but was unintentionally omitted from its credits. However, Dylan’s producer, Bob Johnston, liked what he heard and offered to produce the guitarist’s solo album. This led to the release of his debut, McGavock Gayden, on EMI Records.

While Mac Gayden wasn’t a household name, his songwriting and guitar work populated recordings from several artists who were. Those recordings wouldn’t have been the same without his touch.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum)