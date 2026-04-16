Kacey Musgraves Strumming Loretta Lynn’s Guitar While Singing Her Signature Song Is the “Greatest Tribute” to Lynn Ever

On May 1, Kacey Musgraves will release her first album in nearly two years with Middle of Nowhere. Spending months promoting her upcoming release, the album follows Deeper Well, which dominated the Top Country Albums chart. Although expanding her career in country music with each new release, she never forgot the ones who came before her—like the time she celebrated Loretta Lynn with a moving cover of “Coal Miner’s Daughter” at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

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While performing on countless stages in the past, nothing compared to getting an invitation from the Grammy Awards. And to make it better, the production asked Musgraves to honor the biggest names in country music. Fashioning a career that spanned six decades, Lynn landed in the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and even received a Presidential Medal of Freedom thanks to songs like “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

As one fan so boldly stated, “This is the greatest tribute to Loretta Lynn ever. Love Kacey’s performance with her angelic voice on Loretta’s original guitar.”

Never ashamed of her past, Lynn let her upbringing influence her music. Sadly, on October 4, 2022, Lynn passed away at 90. Spending her final moments at her ranch in Tennessee, the icon was surrounded by family. Wanting to remember her legacy and talent, Lynn offered a performance that captured the heart and soul of the voice behind “Blue Kentucky Girl.”

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The Real Reason Kacey Musgraves Loved Loretta Lynn And Dolly Parton

Sitting on the stage, Musgraves glanced at the flowers in front of her as a picture of Lynn appeared. While the performance highlighted the artists who passed away before the event, Musgraves always kept the singer close as the guitar neck read “Loretta Lynn.”

Throughout her career, Musgraves has discussed her early influences and the country singers who inspired her songs. It should come as no surprise that Lynn and Dolly Parton landed on that list. And according to the singer, “Not just because of their remarkable appearances but because of the substance that they infused into their songs.”

With Musgraves able to see the hurt, love, and pain between the lyrics, she concluded, “I don’t take that lightly that they paved the pathway for me. I grew up singing all their songs. They’re ingrained in my brain. It’s really important to me.”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/FilmMagic)