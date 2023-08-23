10 Artists That Generously Contribute to Charity

Stories of poverty, heartbreak, and hunger aren’t just fodder for songs; they are struggles that move musicians to action. There are dozens of examples of singers, songwriters, and musicians who donate their time, images, and money to support an array of charitable causes and support individuals whose lives have taken downturns. Many artists, such as Garth Brooks, insist on anonymity when donating and doing good deeds. Fortunately, we know about many artists’ charitable endeavors that can inspire others to pitch in to help others.

Here are 10:

1. Jon Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Bongiovi started the JBJ Soul Foundation in 2006 to alleviate hunger, poverty, and homelessness in Red Bank, New Jersey, Bon Jovi’s hometown. One of the group’s first actions was establishing the JBJ Soul Kitchen, which provides “a hand up, not a handout.” It also supports about 1,000 affordable, supportive housing units in 12 states for youth, veterans, and others in need.

The JBJ Foundation and his other charitable endeavors allow fans to see a different side of the rocker. Palm Beach news organizations recently reined kudos on Bon Jovi for his surprise appearance and donation to the Hanley Foundation, which fights addiction among Palm Beach Youth.

2. Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton lived in poverty as a youngster and quietly gives back to various charities. Some of the support Parton gives is funds to buy musical instruments, uniforms, flags, and other supplies for marginalized high school students. She also funds the rejuvenation of some low-income neighborhoods. Some of those funds come from royalties she earns from Whitney Houston’s rendition of “I Will Always Love You.”

Some of her many other endeavors include providing college tuition for Dollywood employees and giving books to more than one million children worldwide through imaginationlibrary.com. Although many of her donations are anonymous, she is widely hailed, with a writer for the U.K.-based Pink News lauding her as a “humanitarian, bona fide gay icon and actual saint” due to her charitable work.

3. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is another household-name artist who publicly and privately supports many charitable organizations. In fact, The Global Citizen has hailed her for “using her voice to fight for a better world.” Some of her passion projects include joining with other celebrities to raise more than $2.5 million for UNICEF’s Tap Project, which provides clean water to those worldwide. She also donated $4 million to establish the Taylor Swift Education Center in the Country Music Hall of Fame Museum and supports many other charities.

4. Elton John

Sir Elton John supports so many charities it’s almost impossible to list them all. His public and private support of charities won him two recognitions from the late Queen Elizabeth. Many know about the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) in the U.S. and a separate organization in the U.K. Both organizations fund programs that financially, physically, and emotionally support those with AIDS/HIV.

Other programs John supports are Breast Cancer Research Foundation, the Starkey Hearing Foundation, and the Elton John Sports Fund. And, as fans know, he has performed at countless benefit concerts to support healthcare workers, eradicate COVID-19, and more. But the principal of the Royal Academy of Music hailed John for “It’s all the stuff no one sees – the private support he gives me, the advocacy….”

5. Rihanna



Perhaps it’s not surprising when you consider the singer grew up in Barbados, selling clothing from a stall. She has said her father’s alcoholism and crack cocaine addictions deeply impacted her childhood. Rihanna was just 18 when she founded the Believe Foundation, which provides critical, emotional, educational, financial, and medical support to terminally ill children. She also supports and heads countless other charities, including DKMS, which helps to find bone marrow donors, and Fashion Against AIDS. Her public and private charity has resulted in her being called “The queen of philanthropy.”

6. Brad Paisley

You’ve likely heard about The Store, founded by Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. It’s a grocery store in Nashville that provides free food to those in need. But that’s just one of the many charities Paisley supports. Most recently, he’s been an ambassador for United24 to support The Rebuild Ukraine Program. He supports many other organizations, including Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and United Service Organization. Through the years, Paisley, who often mentions charitable organizations during his concerts, has been honored for his works.

7. Snoop Dogg

Almost as soon as Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., known as Snoop Dogg, was discovered by Dr. Dre, he began to contribute to charity. Much has been written about his Save a Life Foundation and Snoop Youth Football League. Yet Snoop also supports many organizations, including Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Shriners Hospital for Children, and Voices Against Violence. Those that follow the news will often see him lauded for his charity, most recently for donating $10,000 to a 93-year-old South Carolina woman fighting to keep her property.

8. Justin Bieber

Just before he turned 18, Justin Bieber asked his fans to forego sending him gifts and, instead, send $18 to Charity Water, which provides clean drinking water to those in developing nations. The result was $47,148 from 2,357 donors. Since then, Bieber has expanded his charitable support to various causes, including the Make-a-Wish Foundation, Alzheimer’s Association, PETA, the American Red Cross, and Save the Children. Although he’s often photographed with children who benefited from his works, he is also lauded for private works, too.

9. John Legend

One of John Legend’s most recent charities includes HUMANLEVEL. The initiative works with local governments and communities to address the needs of cities and localities disproportionally impacted by institutionalized racism. The group works to develop strategic impact projects to address immediate needs. But John Legend’s other charitable causes include the ACLU of Southern California, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Malaria No More, and United Negro College Fund. Legend’s works are well known due to his high-profile charitable concerts and recordings.

10. Toby Keith

The Toby Keith Foundation was founded in 2006 to help children with cancer. Of course, he supports plenty of other charities, including Feeding America, Nevada Cancer Institute, the Salvation Army, and United Way. Keith is often praised for his many charitable acts and has received many honors, including the Golf Digest’s Arnie Award for his commitment to charity.

