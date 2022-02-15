LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert Announces Lineup—Hozier, Keith Richards, & More

For its sixth anniversary, the LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert has put together another outstanding lineup to raise money for God’s Love We Deliver. On March 10 at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, the concert will take place with hosts Mario Cantone, Kiefer Sutherland, Gina Gershon, Steve Schirripa, and Michelle Buteau.

Acclaimed rock, blues, and soul musicians like Keith Richards & The X-Pensive Winos, Mavis Staples, and Hozier are all set to perform at the concert. Other musical acts include the likes of Warren Haynes, Melissa Etheridge, Allison Russell, Larkin Poe, Tyler Bryant, David Shaw (of The Revivalists), Anders Osborne, Celisse, Jimmy Vivino, Maggie Rose, and Connor Kennedy (of Steely Dan).

The LOVE ROCKS NYC benefit concert is put together by The Steven & Alexandra Cohen Foundation for the charitable organization, God’s Love We Deliver. The organization was founded in 1985 AIDS pandemic to “prepare and deliver nutritious, high-quality meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves.” Today, the organization also “provide[s] illness-specific nutrition education and counseling to our clients, families, care providers and other service organizations.”

This year’s benefit concert will celebrate God’s Love We Deliver’s 30 millionth meal delivery. The event will also continue to raise money for the charity.

God’s Love We Deliver pre-sale tickets go live on Thursday, February 17 at 10 AM ET, and public tickets go live on Friday, February 18 at 10 AM ET through Ticketmaster. All proceeds from LOVE ROCKS NYC go to God’s Love We Deliver. For more information, please click here.