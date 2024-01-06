Second Annual Hello from the Hills Benefit Concert to Feature Tyler Childers, Wynonna Judd, Gabe Lee, and More

The Hello from the Hills benefit concert is returning to Nashville’s City Winery later this month. The joint fundraiser organized by The Hello in There Foundation and Hope in the Hills will bring several big-name country and Americana artists together to raise money for a trio of good causes.

Videos by American Songwriter

The benefit concert will be at the City Winery on Sunday, January 28. Tickets for the event will be available for presale Wednesday (January 10), before going on sale to the general public Friday (January 12).

[RELATED: Behind The Song: John Prine, “Hello In There”]

The show’s lineup includes Abby Hamilton, Ben Folds, Gabe Lee, Jeremy Short, Lindsay Lou, S.G. Goodman, Tyler Childers and Wynonna Judd. Grammy-winning country singer Kathy Mattea, known for hits like “18 Wheels and a Dozen Roses,” will host the benefit.

Proceeds from the benefit concert will go to three worthy nonprofits. First, a grant will go to MusiCares, a nonprofit that provides welfare services to musicians and their families. Tennessee Justice for Our Neighbors will also receive a grant. That organization provides legal services for those seeking humanitarian relief. Additionally, a grant will go to Musicians Recovery Network, which uses music, arts, and spirituality to support musicians struggling with substance abuse disorder.

[RELATED: Willi Carlisle to Donate Proceeds from New Single “When the Pills Wear Off” to Hope in the Hills]

More About Hello from the Hills

The benefit concert is a joint effort between two charitable foundations with roots in the music world. The late singer/songwriter John Prine’s family founded The Hello in There Foundation in 2021. The foundation aims to identify and collaborate with individuals and communities to support those who are marginalized, discriminated against, or otherwise forgotten. The foundation takes its name from the Prine-penned classic “Hello in There.”

[RELATED: Tyler Childers Donates Instruments to Children in Colorado]

Hope in the Hills is a nonprofit organization that works to combat the opioid epidemic in the Appalachian region of the U.S. A group of concerned community leaders and members of Childers’ team created the organization.

Lauding the Effort

Leaders of both organizations spoke about Hello from the Hills in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to partner once again with Hope in the Hills for an incredible concert in support of nonprofits who are doing thoughtful, necessary work for people in need,” said Celine Thackston, executive director of The Hello in There Foundation. “These organizations truly embody the spirit of community care that John Prine shared with the world through his life.”

Dave Lavender, board president of Hope in the Hills also spoke about the partnership. “We’re honored to team up with our good friends at The Hello in There Foundation to start this new year by spreading joy, empathy, and healing during our gathering to share music, light and love,” he said. “We know soon enough 2024 will take its lumps with some people talking about a world of ‘us and them,’ of dividing and conquering, of building more walls and fences to keep out neighbors,” he said.

Lavender continued, “We humbly approach this event, this year and this work, walking in compassion and empathy knowing as John Prine once wrote, Broken hearts and dirty windows / Make life difficult to see. It is in that seeing and hearing spirit, we come together to honor some amazing nonprofits doing the good and hard work of helping folks in need, and in their doing, teach us all how to daily water and nurture the tree of hope and forgiveness.”

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach