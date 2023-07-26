10 Bold Statements from Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has made an undeniable impact on pop music with her eerie, yet intoxicating sound. With the help of her brother, songwriting collaborator and producer Finneas, Eilish has taken the world by storm with such hits as “Bad Guy,” “Ocean Eyes,” “All the Good Girls Go to Hell,” “You Should See Me in a Crown” and many more.

Videos by American Songwriter

As ear-catching as her lyrics are, so are her quotes about life. The 21-year-old’s snarky sense of humor doesn’t mask her wisdom beyond her years, as she offers bold perspectives on her approach to music and a surprising take on internet trolls. Check out some of Eilish’s best quotes below.

1. “The way that I started off and how I first navigated all this was, I did not give an absolute fuck. I was like, ‘I’m going to do exactly what I want and I don’t care who likes it at all.'”

2. “I’m not going to say I’m cool because I don’t really feel that. I just don’t care at all, and I guess that’s what people think is cool.”

3. “I’m trying to show everybody that I’m a girl and I’m five foot four and you can do anything you want, no matter your gender. It’s your world, too!”

4. “I hate smiling. It makes me feel weak and powerless and small. I’ve always been like that. I don’t smile in any pictures.”

5. “Even if I have an idea that I think could be cool, you still have to put effort in to make it good.”

6. “I feel like the cool part about music is that you can tell the truth, 100 percent nothing but the truth, or you can completely lie.”

7. “I’m not doing it for the people that don’t like it, I’m not doing it for the people that like it. I’m just doing it for everyone. I just don’t want to sound predictable, ever.”

8. “When people hate on you, listen to them because they’re probably right…I read hate comments more than I would read nice comments because they’re creative…Most of the shit that they say I agree with 100 percent.”

9. “I’m gonna die one day and nothing will matter. You’re gonna die one die and nothing you do will matter. So just live in what you’re doing right now. Don’t feel like you’re running out of time. Relax, you got all the time in the world.”

10. “You have your whole life to do what you want. You don’t have to worry about it.”

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images