Billie Eilish Shares Advice for Aspiring Musicians: “You Don’t Need to Be Exceptional”

Billie Eilish has come a long way in her short career. The 21-year-old pop star went from sharing her music on Soundcloud in 2015 to being the youngest artist to headline Glastonbury Festival in 2022. She currently has two studio albums, one live album, a video album, and two EPs, under her belt. The pop sensation also says she has a new album coming sometime soon. She has more to share than her music, though. In a recent interview, she shared some advice for aspiring artists.

In a chat with Allure, Eilish talked about her music career as well as her successful foray into the world of fragrances. When asked about her success she said, “I have to give credit to the person I’ve always been. I did not give a fuck at all.”

Being her authentic self is at the core of her success. “Between being a 14-year-old girl and Finneas being a 17-year-old boy, and us making these little songs—we had to be very clear that we weren’t going to just do what anybody said,” Eilish reflected. “People could have done crazy shit, but I didn’t let them.”

Then, Billie Eilish noted that this was a struggle at the beginning of her career. “It was many, many years of having to convince a room full of people that I was going to do what I knew was right for me. I had ideas. I had plans.

“Sometimes artists don’t have plans, and that’s fine, but I did and I wasn’t going to waste them,” Eilish said. “But, the thing is, people should know – women should know – you don’t have to be exceptional. You can just be a person, and you should get awards for just being,” she added.

Probably the biggest thing aspiring artists should take from Billie Eilish’s blueprint is one that they’ve likely heard a million times – just be yourself. “The more I think about being myself, the better my life is. The more I am myself, the better my life is,” she told the publication. After accomplishing all that she has in her short career, it seems like being authentic is working for her.