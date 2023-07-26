Rapper YNW Melly’s Double Murder Case Declared a Mistrial

YNW Melly’s double-murder case was called a mistrial by John J. Murphy III, a Broward Circuit Court Judge. “These types of decisions, they’re hard decisions,” Murphy III said (quote via Pitchfork). The jury failed to agree on a decision, causing the mistrial to be declared on July 22. The trial was held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

YNW Melly, who is known for his controversial song “Murder on My Mind,” was being tried for the murders of his two childhood friends, Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams. Melly was arrested for the shootings in 2019. He pled not guilty.

Prosecutors claim that Melly and Cortland Henry (YNW Bortlen) orchestrated the shooting deaths of Thomas Jr. and Williams. According to prosecutors, Melly shot his two friends while Henry drove the Jeep that contained the men. Melly and Henry allegedly tried to cover up their murder, claiming their friends died as a result of a drive-by shooting.

“Evidence from the autopsy revealed that both victims’ wound paths to their heads were from a left to right direction,” court documents from 2019 obtained by Complex read. “This directly contradicts the statements made by Henry and do not support the statements of a drive-by shooting that occurred on the right side of the vehicle.”

According to NBC Miami, Kristine Bradley, an assistant state prosecutor, discussed how she believes Melly did, in fact, commit premeditated murder. “Anthony Williams was shot in the back of the head. That was planned for when he was sleeping so that he couldn’t fight back,” Bradley said. “That was a premeditated planned killing of Williams, where there would be an alibi already discussed.”

Also according to NBC Miami, Stuart Adelstein, a defense attorney for Melly, declared that his client was innocent. “They want you to believe he is a cold-hearted murderer when quite to the contrary, you saw the tapes, you saw he is a nice young man and a professional,” Adelstein said.

It is unclear when YNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Demons, will face a retrial. Henry is still awaiting trial for his alleged involvement in the murders.

Photo by Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images