10 Boz Scaggs Songs Spanning the Late ’60s Through 2010s

Boz Scaggs may be known for his 1976 hit “Lowdown,” but the former Steve Miller band member was already building a lengthy catalog of songs by the late ’60s, a collection of songs that would take him across multiple genres over more than five decades.

Releasing his folkier debut, Boz, in 1965 in Sweden—the album later went out of print after its initial pressing—by the time of his self-titled follow-up in 1969, Scaggs wrote or co-wrote a majority of the bluesier tracks and incorporated the session musicians of the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section of session players in Alabama, which included Duane Allman before his Allman Brothers Band fame.

Exploring more funk and soul on the 1971 release, Moments and Boz Scaggs & Band, maintained his run of signature ballads through his sixth album, Slow Dancer, which was certified gold and the perfect segue into the worldwide success of Silk Degrees. His first hit “Lowdown” along with other hit singles “It’s Over,” “We’re All Alone,” and “Lido Shuffle,” made Silk Degrees, Scaggs’ biggest-selling album.

After taking an extended hiatus throughout most of the 1980s, Scaggs returned with Other Roads in 1988 and has continued to release new music since, including his 2018 release Out of the Blue.

Throughout a career spanning more than five decades and 19 albums, Scaggs’ multi-genre collection of music crossed over into jazz, blues, rock, soul, R&B, pop, and more making his one of the most eclectic songbooks.

“I would like them all to be understood, maybe that’s why I have trouble because I like to have lyrics say something special, and if they don’t say something special I don’t want to put them down, I don’t want them in the song – the music says enough for me,” said Scaggs of songwriting. “I’m more interested in the musical content, whether it’s the arrangement or the particular performance. Other songs just don’t make it for me until the lyrics say the whole song.”

Though Scaggs covered numerous songs over the decades, he also wrote plenty of his own. Here are just 10 songs showcasing some of the diverse roots of Boz Scaggs’ music, featuring songs he wrote from the late ’60s through 2010s.

1. “I’ll Be Long Gone” (1969)

Written by Boz Scaggs

Off his second album Boz Scaggs, the gospel-slanted “I’ll Be Long Gone,” featuring The Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, is a song Scaggs likened to something Dionne Warwick would record. The album, predominantly written by Scaggs, also features a cover of early country singer Jimmy Rodgers’ “Waiting for a Train.”

I’ll be long gone

By the time you make up your mind

Gotta make my own way

Around the kinda misery I find

I’ll send you my best

Of regards and the rest

I’ll leave up to your own sense of time

Yes I’m gonna get up and make my life shine

I’m gonna get up and make my life shine

I’ve made up my mind… to make my life shine

2. “We Were Always Sweethearts” (1971)

Written by Boz Scaggs

The opening track of Scaggs’ third album Moments, “We Were Always Sweethearts” told the story of two different people who came together despite the obstacles. Produced by Glyn Johns, who had produced the Steve Miller Band albums featuring Scaggs, “We Were Always Sweethearts,” and the remaining songs on the album, feature brass arrangements by Pat O’Hara, known for his work with the Grateful Dead and Van Morrison, among others.

We were always sweethearts

Different in our ways

Together we spent happy hours

And, oh, happy days

Laughing in the sunshine

And crying in the rain

Together we knew happy days

We never knew no pain, yeah

3. “Slow Dancer” (1974)

Written by Boz Scaggs and George Daly

Before Silk Degrees, Scaggs leaned into a more R&B-driven collection of songs on his sixth album, Slow Dancer. Produced by Motown songwriter and producer Johnny Bristol (“Hang On in There Baby”), who produced Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s 1967 hits “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” (1967), “Your Precious Love” and many more, the album features a cover of Allen Toussaint’s “Hercules,” first recorded by Aaron Neville and, the title track, written by Scaggs, and capturing the essence of his more soulful ballads.

I have never loved a lady

Never touched no silken knee

Macon baby, you drove me crazy

You were so easy to me

Lay me down in Georgia pine cones

Whisper to me through the trees

You’re the one I always dream of

You’re the only one I see

Whoa, slow dancer, sweet romancer

Shine your light on me

Slow dancer holds the answer

Only you can set me free

4. “Lowdown” (1976)

Written by Boz Scaggs and David Paich

Though it wasn’t the first choice by Columbia Records as the debut single off Scagg’s seventh album Silk Degrees, “Lowdown,” ultimately released as the second single, became a worldwide hit, peaking at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 1 in Canada. Written by Scaggs and keyboardist David Paich—who would later co-found Toto in 1977 and was also the band’s main songwriter, penning their hits “Rosanna” and “Africa“—”Lowdown” was the first song the two would write together. Scaggs and Paich also penned another Silk Degrees hit, “Lido Shuffle” (see below), and “Miss Sun,” released on Scaggs’ 1980 compilation Hits.

“We took off for a weekend to this getaway outside of LA where there was a piano and stayed up all night banging around ideas,” said Scaggs on working with Paich on the song. “We hit on ‘Lowdown,’ and then we brought it back to the band and recorded it. We were just thrilled with that one. That was the first song that we attempted, and it had a magic to it.”

You ain’t got to be so bad

Got to be so cold

This dog eat dog existence

Sure is gettin’ old

Got to have a Jones for this

Jones for that

This runnin’ with the Jones’s boy

Just ain’t where it’s at

You gonna come back around

To the sad sad truth..

The dirty lowdown

5. “Lido Shuffle” (1977)

Written by Boz Scaggs and David Paich

Released a year after Silk Degrees was out, “Lido Shuffle” was also co-written with Toto‘s David Paich and features late Toto drummer Joe Porcaro (who also co-wrote “Africa” with Paich) and the band’s former bassist David Hungate. Toto singer Steve Lukather would also appear as a co-writer on Scaggs’ ninth album, Middle Man (“You Got Some Imagination”), released in 1980.

“I took the idea of the shuffle [from] a song that Fats Domino did called ‘The Fat Man’ that had a kind of driving shuffle beat that I used to play on the piano,” said Scaggs of how the song first started coming together, “and I just started kind of singing along with it.”

Lido be runnin’, havin’ great big fun until he got the note

Saying, “Tow the line or blow it, ” and that was all she wrote

He be makin’ like a beeline headin’ for the border line, goin’ for broke

Sayin’, “One more hit oughta do it

This joint, ain’t nothin’ to it

One more for the road”

6. “Breakdown Dead Ahead” (1980)

Written by Boz Scaggs and David Foster

The lead single of Scaggs’ 1980 album, Middle Man, “Breakdown Dead Ahead” was a classic showcase of Scaggs’ full-on musician collective, featuring Foster on piano, Toto’s Lukather on guitar, and Hungate on bass. Ray Parker Jr., who wrote the 1984 Ghostbusters theme song, is also featured on guitar. This would be Scaggs’ last album, and only one of two he released in the 1980s, for nearly a decade.

Danger, there’s a breakdown dead ahead

Maybe you’re in way above your head

I may burn, might upset you

But you know I’d never let you down…

I told ya

No more lyin’

No more tears fallin’

Stop your cryin’

Ooh, baby, I’m your fan

Before you go back to your side track

Baby understand…

7. “Heart of Mine” (1988)

Written by Boz Scaggs, Bobby Caldwell, Dennis Matkosky, Jason Scheff

When Scaggs returned in the 1980s, nearly a decade after releasing Middle Man, he veered into the adult contemporary world of music with his more pop and R&B album, Other Roads, and single “Heart of Mine.” The song, which peaked at No. 3 on the Adult Contemporary chart, was produced by Stewart Levine, who also produced Simply Red’s No. 1 hits, “Holding Back the Years” and “If You Don’t Know Me by Now” and the 1982 Joe Cocker and Jennifer Warnes’ An Officer and a Gentleman hit, “Up Where We Belong.”

One day you may find true love that will last forever and ever

‘Till then you’ll spend a lifetime wishing one together

You never thought she’d say goodbye

And you’ll never understand the reasons why

8. “After Hours” (1997)

Written by Boz Scaggs

Scaggs wrote four songs on his more blues-heavy 13th album, Come On Home, including “Picture of a Broken Heart” with Dennis Walker, “I’ve Got Your Love,” the closing piano ballad ‘Goodnight Louise” and the blues guitar-filled standout “After Hours.”

After all the ups and downs

All the dues are done

I want you to meet me after hours

And we’ll make a little run

I want you to meet me, baby, after the lights go down low

I want you to meet me after hours, then we’ll take it nice and slow.

Now, don’t you go out lookin’

No tellin’ what you find

It’s a jungle out there, baby

But just take it off your mind

I want you to meet me later after the lights go down low

I want you to meet me after hours, and leave the crazies at the door.

9. “Sunny Gone” (2013)

Written by Boz Scaggs

Scaggs’s first solo release since Speak Low in 2008, Memphis has an eclectic mix of covers, including Mink DeVille’s 1977 song “Mixed Up, Shook Up Girl” and Al Green’s “So Good to Be Here,” along with two new songs penned by Scaggs, the slow soul opener “Gone Baby Gone” and his more tender piano ballad, “Sunny Gone,” which closes the album.

Crazy to remember that frozen winter

Snow-bound by a lovely face

The quiet grace soothed me

The dark wine, the warm gaze

An otherworldly spell conspired to amaze

But like those winter days it wasn’t made to last forever

And Sunny gone that way

Wiled to remember Stockholm December

A drunken choir

The ancient fire cooled me

Suddenly the spark flew off into the dark and left me there

As if she never knew me

10. “Hell to Pay,” featuring Bonnie Raitt (2015)

Written by Boz Scaggs

Off Scaggs’ 18th album, Fool to Care, this uptempo country ditty features a perfectly paired duet with Bonnie Raitt. Produced by The Rolling Stones’ drummer, Steve Jordan, Fool to Care also features this Scaggs original along with covers of songs by Curtis Mayfield and Al Green and The Band’s 1969 song “Whispering Pines,” featuring Lucinda Williams.

Well now you got your devil in the details.

Got your devil in the cake

You can’t look around most anywhere

that the devil ain’t on the take

He’s waiting on down at the end of the isle

he’s a waiting at the pearly gates.

I’d say the man’s about everywhere

ubiquitous some might say

Truth is he’s worn out all us fools

ain’t no one left to play

He’s bored, he’s mad, he’s all shook up

and there’s gonna be hell to pay

Photos: Chris Phelps / Concord Records