10 Groundbreaking Artists Jann Wenner Overlooked in His Book ‘The Masters’

Jann Wenner, co-founder of Rolling Stone, has elicited widespread discussion (and a fair share of disgust) over views expressed in a September 2023 New York Times piece promoting his book The Masters, which profiles the seven artists he considers the masters of popular music in the rock ‘n’ roll age.

Videos by American Songwriter

Notable about this list is that the “masters” selected are all white men, which the Times interviewer brought up to Wenner. His seemingly dismissive stance toward the contributions of women and Black musicians, as well as and their ability to “articulate” their handle of the creative process, led to Wenner’s quick removal from the board of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame he helped found.

Wenner’s Track Record

In The Masters, Wenner’s perspective underscores a marked bias in the representation of rock’s architects. For Rolling Stone’s part, while Mick Jagger has appeared on the cover of the iconic magazine nearly 20 times either with or without his Rolling Stones bandmates, the man who most inspired the Stones to discover rock ‘n’ roll, Chuck Berry, has received the honor a single time. Some critics of RS have argued, too, that far too many groundbreaking artists of color—as well as pivotal female rock and pop artists—have also been sparingly acknowledged in the magazine over the years.

Such disparities—unfortunately prevalent throughout popular music journalism’s entire history (certainly not just Rolling Stone’s)—suggest an inherent inclination to value contributions from white male musicians disproportionately. This bias obscures the multi-dimensional tapestry of rock music, sidelining the narratives of those who have deeply influenced the genre through their game-changing artistic output.

Wenner’s Words

In response to the Times interviewer’s suggestion that there were “a million examples” of women and Black artists he could have included in the book, Wenner said, “It’s not that they’re not creative geniuses. It’s not that they’re inarticulate—although, go have a deep conversation with Grace Slick or Janis Joplin. Please, be my guest. You know, Joni was not a philosopher of rock ’n’ roll. She didn’t, in my mind, meet that test. Not by her work, not by other interviews she did. The people I interviewed were the kind of philosophers of rock.”

In reference to Black artists who might have made the cut, he said, “You know, Stevie Wonder, genius, right? I suppose when you use a word as broad as ‘masters,’ the fault is using that word. Maybe Marvin Gaye, or Curtis Mayfield? I mean, they just didn’t articulate at that level.”

“How do you know if you didn’t give them a chance?” the Times asked. Wenner’s response: “Because I read interviews with them. I listen to their music. I mean, look at what Pete Townshend was writing about, or Jagger, or any of them. They were deep things about a particular generation, a particular spirit and a particular attitude about rock ’n’ roll. Not that the others weren’t, but these were the ones that could really articulate it.”

A Silver Lining

While Wenner’s comments were unfortunate, the silver lining is that they have propelled a crucial conversation about the mosaic of influences that have shaped the evolving narrative of rock music. The ensuing dialogue presents an enlightening opportunity for rock fans to reevaluate the importance of diversity within the genre, and of emphasizing the significance of women and people of color as central figures in the ongoing story of rock music.

Understanding these artists’ profound influence will foster a more inclusive, comprehensive, and, we believe, accurate, view of rock’s (r)evolution. So let’s illuminate the influential and vibrant artists whose legacies should be allowed to share the same air as those of the Dylans and Garcias of the genre.

1. Chuck Berry

With his iconic guitar riffs and compelling performances, Chuck Berry laid the foundation for rock ‘n’ roll. He introduced a distinctive sound, blending rhythm with narrative, which influenced bands like The Rolling Stones. His innovative approach has enriched and diversified rock music, encouraging artists to explore varied musical textures and lyrical themes.

2. Marvin Gaye

Marvin Gaye‘s soulful infusion of rock and soul transformed popular music by adding layers of deep emotion, political awareness, and sensual romance. His album What’s Going On laid down the gauntlet for illuminating societal issues; his uncanny ability to touch on universal themes and personal tales equally has left an impact on rock artists and artists of many other genres, pushing them to approach their craft with a sense of purpose and heightened vulnerability.

3. Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell‘s profound lyrical poetry and innovative musical structures positioned her as a deserving beacon in rock music. Influencing artists ranging from Björk to Bob Dylan, Mitchell’s emotive compositions expanded rock’s emotional and thematic range. Her artistic brilliance and compelling narratives have since unfolded new layers within the genre, inviting musicians to dive deeper into their emotional wellsprings.

4. Curtis Mayfield

A true visionary, Curtis Mayfield’s blend of funk, soul, and rock established him as an enduring influence in popular music. As the frontman for The Impressions, and later as a solo artist, Mayfield’s activism intertwined seamlessly with his music. Songs like “Move on Up” and “People Get Ready” exuded infectious energy, all while delivering powerful, socially relevant messages. His passionate commitment to civil rights further solidified his place in rock history, inspiring future artists to merge their creative and sociopolitical aspirations.



5. Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder’s innovative music and poignant lyrics were instrumental in reshaping the landscape of rock. His fusion of genres and evocative narratives inspired countless artists, from Michael Jackson to John Legend, to expand their musical vocabularies. Wonder’s intricate, indeed “genius” compositions injected new life into rock and pop, encouraging future generations of creatives to meld styles and dig deeper when exploring themes of love and life.

[RELATED: 7 Songs You Didn’t Know Stevie Wonder Wrote for Other Artists]

6. Stevie Nicks

Stevie Nicks‘ ethereal voice and stage presence, as well as her poetic songwriting, left an indelible mark on rock music. Influencing artists from Taylor Swift to Florence Welch, Nicks’ mystical aesthetic and evocative narratives expanded rock’s thematic richness. Nicks’ enduring influence, both on her own and with Fleetwood Mac, highlights the integral role of visionary female artists in sculpting the multifarious landscape of rock.

7. Janis Joplin

Janis Joplin’s raw emotion and gritty performances etched her name into rock music’s pantheon. Her visceral expression and soulful voice inspired artists like Amy Winehouse to embrace their vulnerabilities and push away their artistic inhibitions (and their personal ones, too—to disastrous extremes, sadly). Joplin’s explosive energy and emotional depth widened rock’s expressive scope, allowing for a more candid exploration of human experience.

8. Carole King

Few songwriters impacted rock and pop in the ’70s like Carole King. Her Tapestry album is universally acknowledged for hits like “It’s Too Late” and “I Feel the Earth Move,” but King’s influence extends far beyond that. Her knack for combining deeply personal lyrics with memorable melodies inspired countless rock artists to delve deeper into introspection and the storytelling side of their craft. For that reason, her contributions to rock are undeniable and vast.

9. Madonna

With an unparalleled knack for reinvention and boundary-pushing, Madonna forever changed the face of rock and pop. So much more than a mere pop icon, Madonna’s exploration of rock elements in albums like Like a Prayer showcased her versatility. By constantly challenging societal norms and merging them with infectious rhythms, she inspired pop artists of all genres and styles to be more daring, confrontational, and experimental.

10. Grace Slick

As the powerhouse voice behind Jefferson Airplane, and the songwriter behind that band’s two biggest hits, Grace Slick took rock music to psychedelic new heights. Her rebellious spirit and anthemic spirit of “White Rabbit” and “Somebody to Love” uncannily captured the countercultural mood of the later ’60s. Slick’s pioneering influence laid the groundwork for subsequent women in rock to command the stage with authority and abandon, solidifying her legacy as undisputed rock royalty.

Photo courtesy of Condé Nast Morrison Hotel Gallery Collection