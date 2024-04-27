Huntley Reveals His Most Unexpected Experiences Since Winning ‘The Voice’—Including a “Pinch Myself” Moment With Gwen Stefani

Huntley swept the competition to win season 24 of The Voice. Now he’s sharing his biggest and wildest experiences since the win. Calling them “pinch myself” moments, he described performing at NFL stadiums, singing the national anthem, and meeting Gwen Stefani, among other experiences.

Speaking with NBC Insider, Huntley admitted that he’s been blown away by the places he’s been performing at since his The Voice win. “Definitely the venues and places that I’m playing, but also the recognition from everyday people when I walk the street,” he said. “People recognize me and I realize I was on a national television show, and it wasn’t a dream, and I got hugged by Gwen Stefani at the end of the season. A lot of ‘pinch myself’ moments.”

He added, “My main ‘pinch myself’ moment was when I got to sing the National Anthem in Tampa Bay [at an NFL Playoff game] and they had me shooting the cannons off the pirate ship.”

Huntley Describes the Biggest Moments in His Life Since Winning The Voice

Next, he was singing the national anthem again at a Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Being originally from Spring Hill, Florida, he posted on Instagram about his love of the Tampa Bay Bucs before the game.

“It’s just amazing. This show has given me so many opportunities,” Huntley continued. “I even got to go to Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, and got to go to an EA Sports event and play Madden –– it’s just been a really cool experience.”

As for what Huntley has been up to, he’s mostly been taking a step back from the spotlight. Huntley has taken a break to spend time with his family after the whirlwind of his The Voice win. However, he did share with The Voice on Instagram stories that he will be releasing an album sometime soon. and that he’s definitely working on new music. He shared the hush-hush news after playing a set at Blake Shelton’s bar Ole Red in Nashville, where The Voice took over the venue for a weekend.

Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC