10 Holiday Songs Considered “New Classics” in 2023

Kelly Clarkson already has two “new classic” holiday songs within her catalog of festive songs, according to the Top 10 ASCAP New Classic Holiday Songs, released by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP).



Along with releasing the Top 25 ASCAP Holiday Songs for 2023, which featured Mariah Carey’s mega holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” José Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” and Brenda Lee‘s recently revived “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” the ASCAP list of New Classics span pop songs released within the past two decades with Josh Groban’s 2004 hit “Believe” the oldest track on the list at No. 9.



Clarkson’s 2013 song “Underneath the Tree,” which she co-wrote with Greg Kurstin, took the top spot, along with her 2021 holiday song “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me” coming in at No. 6. The more recent songs to make the top 10 are Cher‘s 2023 single “DJ Play a Christmas Song” and the Jimmy Fallon and Meghan Trainor collaboration “Wrap Me Up.”

More “new classics” made the 2023 list, including songs by Katy Perry, Sia, and Justin Bieber, among other artists. Here’s a closer look at the top 10 most-played ASCAP New Classic Holiday Songs of 2023.

1. “Underneath the Tree,” Kelly Clarkson (2013)

Written by Kelly Clarkson and Greg Kurstin

In 2013, Kelly Clarkson released her first holiday album, Wrapped In Red, along with lead single “Underneath the Tree,” which went to No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart and No. 11 on the Hot 100. The song centers around the only thing that matters during Christmas: love.



Upon its release, Wrapped in Red went to No. 1 on the Top Holiday Albums chart and also peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

2. “Santa Tell Me,” Ariana Grande (2013)

Written by Ariana Grande, Savan Kotecha, Ilya Salmanzadeh

Peaking on the Billboard Global 200 at No. 5 and No. 12 on the Hot 100, Ariana Grande‘s “Santa Tell Me” was released on her 2013 EP Christmas Kisses. In the song, Grande is asking Santa if her love will return for the holidays: Santa, tell me if you’re really there / Don’t make me fall in love again /

If he won’t be here next year.



A naughtier version of the song was later released on Grande’s 2015 EP Christmas & Chill.

3. “Like It’s Christmas” Jonas Brothers (2019)

Written by Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Jason Evigan, Freddy Wexler, Gian Stone, Annika Wells

The snow on the ground, love in the air / The sleigh bells are ringing / This is what it’s all about singing the Jonas Brothers on their 2019 holiday single “Like It’s Christmas.”



Co-written by the Jonas Brothers, “Like It’s Christmas” went to No. 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart and marked the sibling’s fourth Christmas song following their “Summertime Anthem” in 2009, “Joyful Kings” in 2008, and their 2007 release “Girl of My Dreams.”

4. “Mistletoe,” Justin Bieber (2011)

Written by Justin Bieber and Adam Messinger

In the lead single of Justin Bieber‘s second album and first Christmas release Under the Mistletoe, on “Mistletoe” Bieber sings about wanting to stay under the mistletoe with his love instead of playing in the snow or spending time with family.



Co-written by Bieber and Adam Messinger, “Mistletoe” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Holiday 100 chart, No. 2 on the Adult Contemporary chart, and No. 11 on the Hot 100.

5. “Snowman,” Sia (2017)

Written by Sia and Greg Kurstin

Released on Sia‘s eighth album Everyday Is Christmas, “Snowman” is the love story of Mrs. Snow and the Snowman and their undying devotion to one another: Let’s go below zero and hide from the sun / I love you forever where we’ll have some fun.



The song was accompanied by a vintage claymation music video, directed by Lior Molcho.

6. “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” Kelly Clarkson with Ariana Grande (2021)

Written by Kelly Clarkson and Aben Eubanks

Clarkson’s second entry on the Top 10 list is pulled from her second holiday album When Christmas Comes Around… Featuring Ariana Grande, “Santa, Can’t You Hear Me,” is an uptempo holiday anthem asking Santa to bring something greater than presents—love—for the holidays.

7. “Cozy Little Christmas,” Katy Perry (2018)

Written by Katy Perry, Ferras Alqaisi, Greg Wells

“Cozy Little Christmas” was inspired by spending Christmastime in Copenhagen, Denmark with family. Co-written by Perry, the lyrics center around the importance of making memories over giving gifts: I don’t need diamonds, no sparkly things / ‘Cause you can’t buy this a-feeling / Nothing lights my fire or wraps me up, baby, like you do. The song went to No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

8. “DJ Play a Christmas Song,” Cher (2023)

Written by Sarah Hudson and Leland

All along her 60-year career it’s hard to believe Cher never released a holiday album—until 2023. Her debut entrance into the category, the 13-track Christmas features nine covers and four original songs, including the dancefloor hit “DJ Play a Christmas Song.”



Cher’s holiday album also features guest duets with Stevie Wonder (“What Christmas Means to Me”), Cyndi Lauper (“Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart”), Darlene Love (“Christmas, Baby Please Come Home”), Michael Bublé (“Home”), and Tyga (“Drop Top Sleigh Ride”).

9. “Believe,” Josh Groban (2004)

Written by Glen Ballard

Josh Groban originally released “Believe” for the soundtrack of the 2004 film The Polar Express. Written by Glen Ballard and composed by Alan Silvestri, “Believe” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart and was also included on Jackie Evancho‘s 2011 holiday album Heavenly Christmas, along with the deluxe edition of Groban’s Noël album in 2017.



“Believe” also earned Ballard and Silvestri an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song; the duo also won a Grammy for Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media.

10. “Wrap Me Up,” Meghan Trainor and Jimmy Fallon (2023)

Written by Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon, Gian Stone

Just in time for the 2023 holiday season, Jimmy Fallon premiered his third holiday collaboration, following “It Was a… (Masked Christmas)” with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion in 2021 and “Almost Too Early for Christmas” with Dolly Parton in 2022.



Teaming up this time with Meghan Trainor the two co-wrote the festive “Wrap Me Up,” which they showcased on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

