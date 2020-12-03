Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas” Tops ASCAP’s Most Played Holiday Songs of 2020

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” earned the top spot on the Top 25 most played ASCAP holiday songs of 2020. Perennial favorites, including “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and others that have been interpreted by artists across all genres, fill out the list, as announced by the performing rights organization today.

Carey’s song, written with Walter Afanasieff and released in 1994, has become the modern earworm song for the holidays and it’s only gained steam in recent years. In fact, the song topped Billboard’s Top 100 charts last year, a first for a holiday song since 1958.

Carey shared a special holiday message to fans about the song on @ASCAP on Instagram, saying “I’m deeply grateful… and just so thankful that it is still bringing joy to so many people around the world and I know that we need that more than ever right now.”

“Feliz Navidad,” written by José Feliciano and released 50 years ago, returns to the top 25 once again. In honor of the milestone, Feliciano recently released a star-studded re-recording titled “Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50).”

Below are the top 25 most played ASCAP holiday songs of 2020*, all written or co- written by ASCAP songwriters and composers. Each song lists ASCAP songwriter credits and copyright date.

1. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey and Walter Afanasieff (1994)

2. “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” by Meredith Willson (1951)

3. “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Johnny Marks (1962)

4. “Sleigh Ride” by Leroy Anderson and Mitchell Parish (1948)

5. “Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow” by Sammy Cahn and Jule Styne (1945)

6. “Jingle Bell Rock” by Joseph Carleton Beal and James Ross Boothe (1958)

7. “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Johnny Marks (1958)

8. “Last Christmas” by George Michael (1984)

9. “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Edward Pola and George Wyle (1963)

10. “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Ralph Blane and Hugh Martin (1944)

11. “Winter Wonderland” by Felix Bernard and Richard B. Smith (1934)

12. “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” by Fred Coots and Haven Gillespie (1934)

13.“White Christmas” by Irving Berlin (1941)

14.“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” by Johnny Marks (1949)

15. “The Christmas Song” by Mel Tormé and Robert Wells (1946)

16.“Here Comes Santa Claus (Down Santa Claus Lane)” by Oakley Haldeman and Gene Autry (1947)

17. “Home for the Holidays” by Robert Allen and Al Stillman (1954)

18.“Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano (1970)

19. “Happy Holiday/The Holiday Season” by Kay Tompson and Irving Berlin (1942)

20. “Santa Baby” by Joan Javits, Anthony Springer and Philip Springer (1953)

21.“Frosty the Snowman” by Steve Nelson and Walter E. Rollins (1950)

22.“Jingle Bells” by James Lord Pierpont; Frank Sinatra version arranged by Gordon Jenkins (ASCAP, 1958)

23. “Underneath the Tree” by Kelly Clarkson and Greg Kurstin (2013)

24. “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by Dr. Seuss and Albert Hague (1966)

25. “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande and Savan Kotecha (2013)

*Based on an analysis of ASCAP streaming and terrestrial radio data.