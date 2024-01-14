10 of the Best Pat Benatar Quotes

Pat Benatar‘s voice is the stuff of rock legend. Her powerful belt has been the driving force behind numerous timeless hits. The talking points in her songs are well-known to all of us, but do you know what Benatar has to say outside the studio? If not, find out more about the singer through 10 of her best quotes, below.

1. “I wasn’t a visionary but I literally had my finger on the pulse of the women of America.”

2. “I never looked at people or singing as commodities.”

3. “But the soul of touring and the heart of it is basically every day is like putting up a circus tent.”

4. “‘Hell is for Children’ is amazing to do every night and ‘Promises in the Dark’ and ‘Love Is a Battlefied,’ of course, but my absolute favorite would be ‘Heartbreaker.’ It’s the one that started everything, so it has a very special place in my heart. And it still rocks every night! It’s so fun to do.”

5. “There are so many young women coming up through the ranks. Adele is an amazing singer. Beyonce has great stage presence. She’s just a beautiful woman. I love how everyone has just taken charge of their lives and careers.”

6. “People’s lives change dramatically over such a long time period, and I think that if you’re still vital, and you’re still interested in writing and things like that, of course your music evolves and reflects where you are in your life.”

7. “It was very difficult when I was trying to figure out how to have a marriage and babies and do this at the same time. There was no handbook. You were making it up as you went along.”

8. “You don’t want to trash what you’ve done; that’s your history.”

9. “If at any moment of the day I ever think I’m remotely cool at all, which is hardly ever, I have two daughters who make sure that never happens.”

10. “First of all, I’m pretty private about my personal life.”

(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Love Rocks NYC/God’s Love We Deliver)