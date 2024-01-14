Behind the Meaning of Wings’ Playful Track “Let ‘Em In”

Paul McCartney and Wings scored several hits throughout their tenure. Among that pack is “Let ‘Em In.” The instantly catchy track reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart–one of three top hits on that particular chart. Given its popularity, we’d feel fine surmising that most people have heard “Let ‘Em In” at least once, but do many people know the meaning behind the track? If not, find out below.

Behind the Meaning

Someone’s knocking at the door

Somebody ringing the bell

Someone knocking at the door

Somebody ringing the bell

Do me a favor

Open the door, and let ’em in

McCartney is no stranger to writing playful, tongue-in-cheek songs. “Let ‘Em In” is one such song. The meaning behind this song is fairly self-explanatory. Given McCartney’s proven ability to hide metaphors in his music, one might be tempted to think that there is more than meets the eye to “Let ‘Em In.” Nevertheless, it is exactly as it seems.

Sister Suzy, brother John

Martin Luther, Phil & Don

Brother Michael, Auntie Jin

Open the door, let ’em in, oh yeah

McCartney lists the names of famous friends, loved ones, and family members–all of whom are desperate to get into McCartney’s house for some reason. The names were inspired by real-life acquaintances, according to McCartney.

“When we went to Jamaica on holiday, a lot of the local guys used to call Linda ‘Susie’ for some reason,” the singer-songwriter once said. “And we kind of liked that. Then ‘brother John’ – I would be thinking either of John Lennon, or Linda’s brother, John. But the weirdest thing is, my wife now, Nancy, has a sister Susie and a brother John.”

This isn’t one of McCartney’s richer narratives, but it’s a nice sentiment nonetheless. The wide variety of people he lets into his life in this track has a certain endearing quality.

