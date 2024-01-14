3 Live Concerts Every Patti Smith Fan Should See

Chicago-born Patti Smith, who just celebrated her 77th birthday on December 30, is a goddess when it comes to music, American culture and literature. The National Book Award-winner (for Just Kids) and writer of the seminal 1975 rock album Horses was a mainstay in New York City culture as the Big Apple produced punk rock, spoken word and more in the latter half of the 20th century.

Today, Smith continues to perform and produce work. But that doesn’t mean everyone has a chance to get out of their homes and see her live. So, we thought we would bring the music to you. To that end, here below are three live concerts every fan of Smith should see.

Stockholm (1977)

This concert shot in Stockholm, Sweden in 1977 showcases Smith’s youthful energy and penchant for punk rock. She is a rock demon (in the best sense of the word) from the stage, dancing and writhing as she delivers songs like “Louie Louie,” “Gloria,” and “Pale Blue Eyes” to a rapt audience. Check out the full hourlong set here below.

Brooklyn (2022)

This show was shot around Smith’s 76th birthday in Brooklyn, New York. A smiling, grey-haired Smith wows the fans by her energy, humor and knack for magnetism. Here she performs songs like “Because the Night,” “Time Is on My Side” and “One Too Many Mornings.” Check it out here below.

Montreux (2005)

This performance from Montreux, Switzerland in 2005 showcases Smith’s experimental side. This is as much her mediating as it is performing for an audience. Here, she is tapping into some other vibe, some other energy, almost surprised when she opens her eyes to thousands applauding. Check out the church-like offering here below.

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images