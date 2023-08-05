The 15 Best Celine Dion Quotes

Who doesn’t love Celine Dion? She the epitome of cool, calm, and respected. She lets superstardom roll off her back, barely even noticing it, while still maintaining a world-class career. She is a primo-vocalist and truly a once-in-a-generation performer.

We all know her songs, but do you know what she has to say outside of the studio? Find 15 of her best quotes, below.

1. “I’ve never been cool – and I don’t care.”

2. “The hardest thing to find in life is balance – especially the more success you have, the more you look to the other side of the gate. What do I need to stay grounded, in touch, in love, connected, emotionally balanced? Look within yourself.”

3. “Everything that I decide to do means something, otherwise, I don’t do them.”

4. “I have shared my whole life. My private and my show business life. It helps me actually to feel my songs and to go on with my dreams.”

5. “I often buy myself presents. Sometimes I will spend $100,000 in one day in a posh boutique.”

6. “At home, we don’t listen to our music-we listen to other people’s music. It keeps you attached to the show business world.”

7. “It seems strange to say this, but it is true: Coming back to Vegas to work is like going on vacation for me.”

8. “I looked in the audience. There were no strangers. Everybody was singing and cheering and hugging. That was a beautiful picture to look at.”

9. “I gave life, and that is beautiful.”

10. “There’s no such thing as aging, but maturing and knowledge. It’s beautiful, I call that beauty.”

11. “Some people can’t stand being alone. I love solitude and silence. But when I come out of it, I’m a regular talking machine. It’s all or nothing for me.”

12. “My feet are definitely more grounded than before. And I know that I’m not holding onto a dream. I’m holding onto my life.”

13. “I will perform My Heart Will Go On for the rest of my life and it will always remain a very emotional experience for me.”

14. “I’m not looking for career attention, for more success, more money. I’m just singing songs I chose because I love them.”

15. “I love performing, but I never really liked show business. My success is my family. I want to be more successful as a mother.”

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images