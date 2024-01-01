Peter Frampton’s 10 Best Quotes

Peter Frampton has made musical history multiple times over. From his classic live record, Frampton Comes Alive! to his work alongside his many bands, Frampton is a tried and true rock icon. We’re celebrating Frampton below with a host of his best quotes.

1. “The more simple my life is, the happier I am.”

2. “My advice to new artists is to not follow a trend but to start one. By that, I mean to not be tempted to do what business people might suggest to you, to jump on the bandwagon, but to be strong.”

3. “There’s a place in England called Petticoat Lane, and… they always used to get the heavy albums, like, a week before. So I went down there and got it, and I went back home. I didn’t come out of my room for about three days. I just played it nonstop… ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’ was the best thing I’d ever heard in my life.”

4. “I’ve always had a good time in bands, and when I wasn’t having a good time, I left.”

5. “People are buying my life when they’re buying those records. I hate to sound bigheaded or something, but that’s the reality of it. Suddenly, everything you’ve been doing means something.”

6. “Hey, I’ve done a lot of other things, but I’m also very aware that when I kick the bucket, the first paragraph will be, ‘The man responsible for ‘Frampton Comes Alive!’ just dropped dead. Frampton Drops Dead! after coming alive all these years.'”

7. “I’ve never stopped making new music, and whether the audience wants to hear it or not, I’m going to play it. Because I’m an artist, and I create, and I’ve got new stuff.”

8. “I’ve always wanted to be the best guitarist in the world, ever since I was eight years old.”

9. “The reason I wanted to play guitar was because I saw Buddy Holly and then our own homegrown Shadows on TV in 1957 or ’58. I wanted to learn to play guitar so I could do what they did and be in a band.”

10. “As long as I can have enough to make the record and pay the mortgage, those were always the two things that were most important to me.”

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)