Watch Peter Frampton Join Stevie Nicks & Sheryl Crow for Show-Stopping Performances at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Sheryl Crow was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and she took the stage to give back-to-back performances with a few special guests. Joining Crow were Stevie Nicks and Peter Frampton. Nicks performed “Strong Enough” with Crow, while Frampton joined in on “Everyday is a Winding Road.”

Stevie Nicks first joined Crow on “Strong Enough” from Crow’s 1993 album Tuesday Night Music Club. Crow played the acoustic guitar while Nicks stood before an elaborately decorated mic stand, and the two performed a slow, lilting duet. Next, Peter Frampton joined the stage as Crow introduced him as one of her “heroes.”

With Frampton on guitar and Nicks accompanying, Crow performed her hit “Everyday is a Winding Road” from her 1996 self-titled album. Frampton imbued the song with rock flavor on electric guitar, shredding next to Crow on acoustic. Nicks added depth to the vocals with her unique voice, while Crow was the star between her fellow legends.

Sheryl Crow Celebrated Hall of Fame Induction with New Album Announcement

To celebrate the induction in November, Crow announced the news of her 11th album, Evolution, and released a single, “Alarm Clock.” Evolution is due out on March 29, 2024, and marks her first offering since Threads from 2018.

Of the new album Sheryl Crow has said, “Everything is more song-oriented now with streaming, and making an album is a huge endeavor. I started sending just a couple of demos to [Producer] Mike [Elizondo], but the songs just kept flowing out of me and it was pretty obvious this was going to be an album.”

She continued in the statement, “This music and these lyrics came from sitting in the quiet and writing from a deep soul place. I said I’d never make another record, though there was no point to it. But this music comes from my soul. And I hope whoever hears this record can feel that.”

Additionally at the induction ceremony, Crow performed a medley with Olivia Rodrigo, who has lauded Crow as a personal hero. The two previously shared a stage in 2022, when Crow showed up to Rodrigo’s show in Nashville and performed “If It Makes You Happy” with her.

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

