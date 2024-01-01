4 Songs You Didn’t Know Peter Frampton Wrote for His Classic Rock Band Humble Pie

In 1976, when rocker Peter Frampton released his seminal live album, Frampton Comes Alive!, the whole world changed for him. Not only did the LP include delightful renditions of songs like “Baby, I Love Your Way” and “Do You Feel Like We Do,” but the six-string player became infamous for his ability to seemingly make his guitar talk (through pedals and contraptions).

The live record helped propel Frampton to superstardom and in 2016, he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. But before he was a solo star, Frampton came up in the British-born rock band Humble Pie, formed in 1969. We wanted to highlight his early days in Humble Pie by sharing four songs Frampton fans may not know he wrote for the classic rock outfit.

“Shine On”

Written by Peter Frampton

This song appears on Humble Pie’s 1971 album Rock On, the final record from the band to feature Frampton on guitar before he departed the group shortly after. But that didn’t mean he left this song behind, as he would continue to play it live, including on Frampton Comes Alive! On the psycheldic track, Frampton on lead vocals, sings,

Find it hard to see you in the dark

I looked around

You were beside me

Don’t you realize it’s hard to dream

Without your helping hand to guide me

This could be the one, girl

If you will be my sun

“Strange Days”

Written by Peter Frampton, Steve Marriott, Jerry Shirley, Greg Ridley

Another track from Rock On, this song was a collaborative effort between band members Frampton, Steve Marriott, Jerry Shirley, and Greg Ridley. The piano-driven song displays energy and verve, a sense of both the blues and rock, with some Latin influences. On the drug-laced track, singer Marriott croons with a psychedelic flair akin to Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant,

Here come a dealer with a bag full

He’s pushing from the corner of his eyes

But you can tell by the shine on his shoes

He’s working for the FBI

Well, there’s a cop on every corner, yeah

He’s got an axe to grind

Waitin’ for some guitar-playing, grass-smoking long-hair

He got promotion on his mind

“Stone Cold Fever”

Written by Peter Frampton, Steve Marriott, Jerry Shirley, Greg Ridley

The fourth track on Rock On, this song was also written by Frampton, Marriott, Shirley, and Ridley. This song reads as a more straight-ahead rock song with big electric guitar chords, drum fills and a propelling rhythm befitting of the band’s classic status. Ridley, like the track above, sounds like Plant as he banshee wails, singing minimally between harmonica riffs,

Oh! Stone cold fever, yerr!

So hard to see

I’ve got trouble in my back bone

Since that lonesome day

Oh! Yerr!

“Red Light Mama, Red Hot!”

Written by Peter Frampton, Steve Marriott, Jerry Shirley, Greg Ridley

From the band’s self-titled 1970 album, this song was again a group effort, written by Frampton, Marriott, Shirley, and Ridley. This song is about red hot sex. If lust had a soundtrack, this song would assuredly be on it. Marriott growls about bodies, drugs, red lights, and the cost of carnal relations. On the classic rock track, he offers,

Red light mama looking for a ride

There’s fire in your loins but you’re cold inside

Quiet to the world, that your nights are free

At 50 cents a time understandably, it don’t make it

Now, I don’t expect you to take my advice

But you can make it easy, just review the price

‘Cause you’re looking awful pretty

And twice as nice to know, let’s get it on, peel it off

Now, where’s your cousin ruby with her jet hot lips

She got lifesaver boobs and 42″ hips, some kind of monster

Those alligator slippers and thigh high boots

She works from east to west and deals in blue veined flutes

It’s boogity boogity

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images