10 Questions for Victoria Monét—”What I Love Most About My Music is That it’s My Music”

The 34-year-old Atlanta, Georgia-born songwriter and performer Victoria Monét made giant waves in the music industry this year with the release of her debut LP, Jaguar II. Previously, Monét had written for big names like Ariana Grande, Nas, Travis Scott, T.I., Lupe Fiasco, and Chloe x Halle.

Now, on her own as a solo artist, Monét has recently garnered seven Grammy nominations for her debut LP, including those for Best New Artist and Record of the Year. Below, we caught up with the burgeoning star to ask her about her 2023, her songwriting, and what goes into collaborations.

American Songwriter: When you completed the final note, mix, and master for your latest album, JAGUAR II, what went through your mind? Did you imagine anything close to what occurred, including seven Grammy nominations?

Victoria Monét: I knew that Jaguar II was special. Listening to it almost made me feel more [indebted] to the time it took to make it because I was that proud of the outcome [that] time produced. I have definitely imagined, dreamt of, written down and even reimagined being a Grammy Award-winning artist. Even still, these seven nominations took me by complete surprise. The time was rightly divine, and it could only be God’s timing that is the ink writing my story so well.

AS: To that end, what does it feel like to be recognized in this way by the Grammys, from Best New Artist to Record of the Year? What does it do for your ambition, creativity?

VM: I am honored and very grateful! This recognition carries so much more than just me and my own ambitions, it really says something to the determined, the patient and simultaneously hard working, the vigilant and unassuming, and all underdogs that simply kept going until the narrative had no choice but to change.

AS: You worked with big name talent prior to stepping out into your solo career. What makes songwriting special to you? And what are your thoughts on songwriters’ current status in the industry?

VM: Songwriting is a special language. It’s the ability to turn a life story into a minute by minute montage or transform an indescribable emotion into a timeless therapeutic audible experience. I think songwriters deserve better. More benefits, equity, respect, and definitely more compensation. We are the soul of the song and no matter what body of work we occupy, our lyrics will immortally travel to other bodies to sing forever.

AS: Is there one song or lyric on your latest album that you’re especially proud of? Something you’re so glad is in the world or something you never thought you’d be able to say?

VM: It’s not a lyric but the simple laughter of my daughter on “Hollywood” really rounds out a lot of feelings for me. One being that to have a child used to be thought of as career suicide. And not only do I now have one, but I’ve made the best music of my career after having one. Her laughter is pure and innocent, but also symbolizes a sort of resistance to the music industry’s man made imaginary “rules and regulations” for what does and doesn’t garner success. In a sense it also gives a nod to the power of a woman to create life and generational happiness that will far outlast any executive’s position to deem a pregnancy a “bad career move.”

AS: When you write lyrics, what thing or two do you keep in mind—either a technique like alliteration or a way of voicing a story succinctly? Another way of asking this is what tip or trick do you hold close when writing lyrics, if anything?

VM: This is an interesting question because music does have techniques, formats and order, but while making music it’s nice to know all of those rules and then break them, bend them and explore beyond them. So, in short, [I don’t think about anything] consciously, but I’m sure there are up in there subconsciously!

AS: When you’re going to co-write or collaborate with another artist, either for one of your songs or theirs, how do you approach the experience?

VM: I want to collaborate with other artists ASAP! I do though, only want the organic link-ups. Not a fan of the label-forced collaboration for the sake of numbers and fan base crossover. I feel like you can always tell. So for me, putting the music first and being genuine fans of each other is important for the integrity and soul of the song. I love genuine chemistry.

AS: Switching gears a bit, when it comes to news stories of 2023, what was one that really raised your eyebrow when it came to the world of music?

VM: Whew, the A.I. conversation has my eyebrows up by my hair line. I see potential to use it as a tool eventually, but right now I think the laws are far behind the advancement of technology and artists’ likeness, autonomy and our fair payment are bearing the brunt of the playground.

AS: What were your one or two favorite songs or artists or albums from 2023?

VM: I absolutely loved Electric Dusk by Leon Thomas and SOS by SZA! I also am obsessed with a song called “Jazz Is For Ordinary People” by Berlioz.

AS: What are your hopes for 2024 personally, professionally or for the world, looking ahead?

VM: I’m hoping to continue the momentum, remain on an upward trajectory and be a better artist than I am today. I also desperately want to camp out in the studio and make hard drives full of music. Another goal of mine is to keep mastering the work-family life balance. I want to be an even better mom than I am an artist and make sure my family is solid mentally, emotionally and financially. I also want my entire team to be able to buy mansions by the beach!

AS: What do you love most about music and the music you make?

VM: What I love most about my music is that it’s my music. It’s something that I have unlimited creative ownership of and the ability to create more of it as long as I live. It’s this intangible superpower and another language that I can speak to express any and every emotion. It’s really a priceless privilege for anyone to be able make their own music, so I’m happy that in this lifetime I get to be an artist!

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images