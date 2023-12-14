Joey Fatone and Lance Bass Name the 3 *NSYNC Songs That Make Them Cringe

When it comes to boy bands, few compare to NSYNC as they not only toured the country five times but played on some of the biggest stages in the world like the Super Bowl, the Olympic Games, and even the World Series. Throughout their time as a band, the group released numerous songs, but according to Lance Bass and Joey Fatone, not all of them are great. Recently, the pair attended the Bilt Rewards 2023 Winter Holiday House Party and discussed which songs they disliked the most.

After pondering their massive music catalog, the pair pointed to three 1997 songs -” Riddle”, “I Need Love”, and “Here We Go.” Discussing why he didn’t like the songs, Fatone said, “Those ones were a little err…The rest we love. It wasn’t our style. We weren’t a techno group. It was basically the dance music that was in Europe at the time, and obviously at that time crunch was in the States. We tried to do our song kind of stuff in our vibe, but they wanted to do a little bit more dance. So they were like kind of three songs that we did that were more European.”

NSYNC Gets Animated

Given it’s been over two decades since the band split, countless fans called for NSYNC to produce a reunion tour. While there hasn’t been any news about the group touring once again, the band did release a new original song thanks to Trolls Band Together. Although proud of the song, “Better Place”, Bass admitted they couldn’t promote the film or song due to the writers’ strike at the time. “We finally released a song after 23 years and we can’t even mention the song and we can’t talk about the movie it’s in. It was going to be such a special moment for all of us, and unfortunately that got sidetracked.”

Although the future is somewhat hazy for NSYNC, Bass shared some encouraging words for those wanting to see the band back together. He noted, “I don’t see this as our last thing. Because of this strike, I feel like we owe it to the fans again to rectify this and do something else.” For now, fans of NSYNC can listen to the group once again in Trolls Band Together currently in theaters.

