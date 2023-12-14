Taylor Swift Enjoys Pre-Birthday Celebration With Travis Kelce and His Mom After Chiefs Loss

Taylor Swift hit the streets of Kansas City with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his mom earlier this week. The popular singer celebrated her birthday early despite Kelce losing his game against the Bills earlier that day.

Videos by American Songwriter

Still, according to TMZ, spirits were high as they hit the Miracle on Main Street Christmas bar. You will probably recognize it as the festive location of that picture Kelce’s barber shared earlier. It’s the one in which Swift planted a public Smooch on Kelce’s cheek.

While Kelce’s mom ended up leaving around 10ish, Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany partied with the couple well into the morning. However, it ended up being Kelce and Swift among the last people from their group standing. The couple bowed out around 2 a.m. ending up in a white SUV. Kelce had such a good time that he ended up leaving his BMW parked at the bar to ride back with Swift instead.

The festivities were ahead of Swift’s 34th birthday, which the singer celebrated on December 13. Swift is having quite the year with one of the biggest tours ever, even beating out Elton John’s farewell tour. Likewise, the singer is also having a high in her personal life with a blossoming relationship with Kelce.

That relationship has become the intense focus of fans and media alike, but Swift is used to living her life with the cameras around. In an interview with Elle ahead of her then-30th birthday, Swift opened up about being a public figure. She said she learned not to be influenced by others but to continue to chart her own path.

She said, “I learned not to let outside opinions establish the value I place on my own life choices. For too long, the projected opinions of strangers affected how I viewed my relationships. Whether it was the general internet consensus of who would be right for me, or what they thought was “couples goals” based on a picture I posted on Instagram. That stuff isn’t real. For an approval seeker like me, it was an important lesson for me to learn to have my OWN value system of what I actually want.”

[Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]