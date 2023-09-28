5 Country Songs That Tell an Epic Story

In its earliest form, country music has its roots in folk music. Though it’s come a long way since becoming a distinct genre, it retains similar elements to folk. One of these is telling stories. These can be dramatic, tragic, simple, or comical—country music makes room for it all. These five country songs have become known around the world not just for their catchy beats but for the fascinating stories they tell.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. “A Boy Named Sue“—Johnny Cash (1969)

“A Boy Named Sue” may be one of the most famous songs the Man in Black ever performed. The song was based on a poem by Shel Silverstein, who then put it to music. But Cash’s version is by far the most famous. “A Boy Named Sue” is a humorous story about a boy whose father abandoned him as a child, giving him a typical female name to teach him to be tough. To compensate for the bullying he receives for his name, Sue becomes a hardened thug who spends his days roaming the world in an attempt to find and kill his father. The song became an essential part of Cash’s discography and is thought of as one of the best country songs ever.

There are plenty of country songs about murder, but few are as fun and catchy as this 1999 hit by The Chicks. “Goodbye, Earl” tells the story of Mary Ann and Wanda, two friends who plot the murder of Wanda’s abusive husband, Earl. The murder goes off without a hitch because, as it turns out, no one liked Earl very much anyway, and the girls open up a successful roadside stand with no regrets.

For a song full of dark topics, it’s surprisingly lighthearted, and you’ll find yourself singing along to the chorus: Na na na na na na, goodbye, Earl! The award-winning music video was also famous for its irreverent depiction of the story, which includes The Chicks helping dispose of Earl’s body and a zombie Earl dancing along to the final chorus.

3. “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town“—Kenny Rogers and the First Edition (1969)

“Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love to Town” was originally written in the mid-1960s, but Kenny Rogers’ 1969 version is best remembered. The song tells the story of a paralyzed veteran who helplessly watches his wife prepare for a night on the town. He assumes she is having an affair and begs her not to go. Ultimately, however, he realizes she has grown tired of caring for him.

The song ends with the singer wishing he could move to find his gun and kill his wife. The reference to “that Asian War” made many speculate that the protagonist had been wounded in Vietnam, though the songwriter later said he was a veteran of World War II.

4. “The Carroll County Accident“—Porter Wagoner (1968)

Sometimes, dark secrets come to light after the death of a loved one. That’s the theme of “The Carroll County Accident,” the 1968 hit by country legend Porter Wagoner. The song tells the story of a car accident that killed Walter Browning, a pillar of the community. He was in the car with a woman named Mary Ellen Jones, who survives and claims she was driving him to the hospital.

The happily married Browning was not wearing his wedding ring when he died; the singer later discovers it in the glove compartment of Jones’ car and realizes they were having an affair. Rather than betray them, the man—later revealed to be Browning’s son—drops the ring into a well and never tells a soul. “The Carroll County Accident” was one of Wagoner’s greatest hits, and he performed it for the rest of his life.

5. “The Thunder Rolls“—Garth Brooks (1991)

Garth Brooks’ 1991 song “The Thunder Rolls” was surprisingly controversial, considering the simple story it told. The song follows a woman waiting anxiously for her husband to come home on a stormy night; she worries that he might not return safely because of the rain. But when he finally arrives, she realizes he wasn’t held up by the weather—he was with another woman.

Brooks included a fourth verse in many of his live performances, which garnered significant criticism: in it, the woman shoots her philandering husband, swearing he would never keep her up with worry again.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for PMK