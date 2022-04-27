10 Songs You Didn’t Know Lady Gaga Wrote for Other Artists

Lady Gaga has had her share of hits since her 2008 debut The Fame—”Just Dance,” “Poker Face,” “Paparazzi,” “Bad Romance”—along with many collaborations. Along the way, Gaga has also shared songs she’s written with other artists.

Before she found fame, Gaga, often credited by her real name Stefani Germanotta, was working with Sony/ATV Music Publishing as a songwriter, where she penned songs for everyone from Britney Spears, New Kids on the Block, and the Pussycat Dolls.

Throughout the years, Gaga has built a very eclectic collection of outside credits, including several songs with longtime collaborator RedOne (Nadir Khayat).

Here are 10 songs (including “one that got away”), you didn’t know Lady Gaga wrote for other artists.

“Full Service,” New Kids on the Block (2008)

Written Lady Gaga, RedOne, Donnie Wahlberg

“Quicksand,” Britney Spears (2008)

Written by Lady Gaga and Fernando Garibay

“Elevator,” Pussycat Dolls (2008)

Written by Lady Gaga, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, Crystal Johnson

“Murder My Heart,” Michael Bolton, featuring Lady Gaga (2009)

Written by Lady Gaga, Michael Bolton, M. Mani, J. Omley

“Fever,” Adam Lambert (2010)

Written by Lady Gaga, Jeff Bhasker, Rob Fusari

“Let Them Hoes Fight,” Trina (2010)

Written by Lady Gaga, The JAM, Kalenna Harper, Jim Jonsin

“Fashion,” Heidi Montag (2010)

Written by Lady Gaga and RedOne

“The Greatest Thing,” Cher, featuring Lady Gaga (2011)

Written by Lady Gaga and RedOne

“Hypnotico,” Jennifer Lopez (2011)

Written by Lady Gaga, RedOne, Aliaune Thiam, Claude Kelly, Tami Chynn

The Song That Got Away

“Posh Life,” TLC (never released)

Written by Lady Gaga

Gaga was always a huge TLC fan, and apparently, the remaining members Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas and Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins —Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes died in 2002 in a car accident in Honduras — were fans of her 2013 album Artpop and wanted to collaborate with her. When she had the opportunity to write a song for the R&B group, Gaga jumped and delivered “Posh Life.” Sadly, studio politics got in the way, and TLC never released the song on their 2013 greatest hits album, but Gaga did share her original demo of the track.

