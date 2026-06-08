I Just Watched Robert Plant Deliver What Is Now My Absolute Favorite Rendition of Elvis Presley Ever

While the legacy of Led Zeppelin continued after the band split, Robert Plant explored his talents outside of rock music. Throughout the years after the fame of Led Zeppelin, the singer released albums like Dreamland, Band of Joy, Carry Fire, and his last, Saving Grace, which landed on streaming platforms in 2025. Although more than capable of performing classics like “Stairway to Heaven” and “Ramble On,” the hitmaker once paid tribute to the King of Rock and Roll when he offered a cover of “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

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Born in August 1948, Plant remembered what it was like to grow up in England. But among all his memories, he never forgot how much rock and roll influenced his life. At just 10, he dreamed about being just like Elvis Presley. Although not the first person to want to follow in the path of Elvis, Plant used that dream as fuel.

Now, even with Plant a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, he still found ways to highlight the icon who started it all. And while Plant’s performance happened years ago, his passion and heart made it timeless.

[RELATED: Robert Plant’s First US Top 40 Hit Found Him Escaping the Echoes of Led Zeppelin]

Robert Plant Turns His Love For Elvis Presley Into An Unforgettable Performance

Fans in attendance received a special treat with the cover, but thankfully – with the video shared online, the performance, like his career, will always be remembered. Looking at the comments, fans wrote:

“He heard the man’s voice when he was a child and the rest is history. He has so much respect and admiration for Elvis.” “My absolutely favorite rendition of this song period.” “I’m sorry but to me this is the best version it could possibly be. “ “Ah honey you are so amazing…..I’m just so ga ga over this man …. I’ve never ever felt like this.geez,boy I’m in a pickle for sure..I just can’t imagine what this place would be like without him… “

Using the song to honor Elvis, Plant added his name to a legacy started back in 1784. “Can’t Help Falling in Love” was written by Luigi Creatore, Hugo Peretti, and George David Weiss. When needing a melody for the song, they used Jean-Paul-Égide Martini’s “Plaisir d’amour” for inspiration.

Recorded by Elvis, the song soared to No. 1 on the US Cash Box Top 100 and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Released on his Blue Hawaii album, it would later be recorded by Doris Day, Patti Page, Keely Smith, Bob Dylan, and more. Rolling Stone considered it one of the greatest songs of all time.

Decades after Elvis turned the song into a worldwide hit, Plant received the chance to thank the person who first inspired him to perform.

(Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)