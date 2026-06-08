Elton John Serenaded Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at Their Sicily Wedding—and the Song Choice Was Perfect

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s wedding included one very special guest. After hosting their intimate civil ceremony in London, the couple jetted off to Sicily for a more extravagant affair, complete with the musical stylings of Elton John.

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Vanity Fair reported that, as the couple exchanged vows at a gazebo in Villa Valguarnera, John sang his 1970 hit, “Your Song,” as he played piano.

After the ceremony concluded, Lipa and Turner tapped Carl Cox, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and Peggy Gou to take over the evening’s musical responsibilities, per the outlet.

Three-hundred people were on hand for the celebration, including famous guests such as Charlie XCX, The 1975’s George Daniel, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Mark Ronson, and Olivia Dean, according to the outlet.

Following the couple’s nuptials in both London and Sicily, a source told People why they opted to host two events.

“They get to enjoy the best of both worlds,” the source told the outlet. “A private moment together and a larger celebration with family and friends in Italy.”

What to Know About Dua Lipa

As for Lipa’s musical career, her latest LP is 2024’s Radical Optimism. After the album’s release, Lipa went on a world tour, which wrapped last December in Mexico.

Lipa released a concert film, Dua Lipa (Live From Mexico), in May. An accompanying live album was also released.

Speaking to British Vogue last year, Lipa revealed she’d been spending time in the studio, leaving with “a little present”—read: a new song—each day.

“I feel the most confident I’ve ever felt. I feel very empowered and strong in my body,” she said. “I feel good when I’m sharing my energy with people on stage. There’s just so much of that that makes me really proud of my body and the way it holds me.”

As for her future, Lipa told the outlet that she has many dreams outside of music. In fact, she said, she often finds herself asking, “How can I be of service, literally, to other artists, whether that be in film, TV, books, music?”

“Nothing’s impossible,” she said. “You’ve just got to get up and do it.”

Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage