10 Years Ago Today, Rock Lost the Guitarist Who Improvised One of Paul McCartney’s Greatest Solos

Some of the greatest guitarists of any respective era are well-known, household names today. Others remain somewhat underrated to mainstream audiences, especially in the decades since they were active in the industry. You may not be extremely familiar with Henry McCullough’s name, but there’s no doubt you’ve heard the magic he made in collaboration with the likes of Paul McCartney and Wings, Joe Cocker, Spooky Tooth, The Grease Band, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and so many more.

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Henry McCullough was a legendary guitarist best known for his work in the 1960s and 1970s. And, sadly, on this very day in 2016, McCullough passed away at the age of 72. Let’s take a look back at the life and career of one of the most noteworthy guitar players and singer-songwriters to come out of Northern Ireland, shall we?

Remembering the Legacy of Henry McCullough

Henry Campbell Liken McCullough was born on July 21, 1943, in Portstewart, County Londonderry, Northern Ireland. As a teenager in the 1960s, he joined a showband, The Skyrockets, in his hometown as a lead guitarist. That band led him to local prominence.

Throughout the 1960s, McCullough joined a number of bands, ranging from Gene And The Gents to The People, the latter of which led to him being signed by a management team. With The People, McCullough toured with the likes of Pink Floyd and Jimi Hendrix. After visa troubles kept McCullough from touring further in the 1960s, he returned to Ireland. There, he joined the folk music outfit Sweeney’s Men.

Henry McCullough’s Work on “My Love” Is Still the Stuff of Legend Today

In the 1970s onward, McCullough worked as a backing and session musician for a number of big-name artists and playwrights. Some include Joe Cocker, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Paul McCartney and Wings. McCartney asked McCullough to join Wings in 1972, and his first recording with the outfit was the protest song “Give Ireland Back To The Irish”. Perhaps his most prominent musical contributions came from Wings and Pink Floyd. The song “My Love” by Wings features a legendary improv solo via McCullough. McCullough also plays lead guitar on “Live And Let Die”. His words, “I don’t know, I was really drunk at the time,” can be heard in Pink Floyd’s legendary song “Money” from 1973. McCullough released a total of 12 solo albums between 1975 and 2014.

Henry McCullough passed away on June 14, 2016, at the age of 72. He had been suffering from a long illness before his passing and had never fully recovered from a heart attack he had endured several years prior in 2012. He left behind a hefty discography of music and virtually countless collaborations with other major musicians across the latter half of the 20th century and some of the 21st century. And he will not soon be forgotten.

(Photo by Estate Of Keith Morris/Redferns/Getty Images)