4 Guitarists Who Made a Big Impact on Paul McCartney Songs

Throughout his career after leaving The Beatles, Paul McCartney has generally done a lot of the instrumental heavy lifting himself. That was less the case with Wings, although Macca often took on multiple roles with that outfit. On his solo records, he’s been known to do it all, including lead guitar.

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But McCartney has shared the load at times with other guitarists, some famous, some not so much. Here are four shredders who made the most out of their opportunities on Paul’s songs.

Henry McCulloch on “My Love”

Henry McCullough was one of the members of Wings who infamously left the band just prior to them heading to Nigeria to make Band On The Run in 1973. But earlier that year, the Irish guitarist left his imprint on the ballad “My Love”. McCartney was originally slated to play the song’s guitar solo, planning it out as he liked to do. But McCullough gave it a go and improvised the part that ended up in the song. It’s a brilliant moment, one of the most memorable instrumental parts delivered in any Wings song. And it went a long way to setting this song apart from other devotional paeans to love. “My Love” gave McCartney and Wings their first US No. 1.

David Gilmour on “No More Lonely Nights”

David Gilmour was in the middle of a hiatus of sorts from Pink Floyd in 1984. A year earlier, the album The Final Cut came out, but that was more a solo album by Roger Waters than an actual group effort. Before Gilmour would record again under the Pink Floyd banner, Waters was gone from the band. In the interim, he took on some session work here and there. That included a lead turn on “No More Lonely Nights”, McCartney’s hit single in 1984 from the movie flop Give My Regards To Broad Street. Gilmour’s work in the instrumental sections is reminiscent of the dreamy interludes he provided to so many Floyd songs. He would later join McCartney on his acclaimed 1999 covers album Run Devil Run as well.

Pete Townshend on “Angry”

For the guy who has recorded so many albums in his career, Paul McCartney has steered mostly clear of clunkers. Press To Play, released in 1986, stands out as one of those rare misses for him. In an effort to court modern sounds, McCartney’s songcraft got lost in the mix. But he tried something a little bit different with the album cut “Angry”. The title of the song accurately represents the tone that Macca was seeking on the track. To make it happen, he called in some ringers. Phil Collins handled the drums. And the down-and-dirty guitar licks are delivered by Pete Townshend. You can immediately spot the rhythmic excitement provided by Townshend’s playing.

Steve Miller on “Used To Be Bad”

McCartney delivered his finest studio LP in close to a decade with Flaming Pie in 1997. Some big names helped him out throughout the album. Jeff Lynne offered his production expertise on several tracks. Ringo Starr drums and sings on “Beautiful Night”. And Steve Miller adds his guitar to several tracks. Most notably, he also duets with McCartney on “Used To Be Bad”, a bluesy rocker that’s right up Miller’s alley. He flicks away at his electric guitar while McCartney’s bass provides the steady pulse. Way back in the day, Miller and McCartney collaborated on Miller’s “My Dark Hour”. This one is a bit more lighthearted and improvisatory. But it packs the same wallop.

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