15 Songs You Didn’t Know Ed Sheeran Wrote for Other Artists

In just over a decade since releasing his debut + (Plus), Ed Sheeran has managed to become one of the biggest pop stars in the world earning four Grammy award wins—including Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Thinking Out Loud”in 2016 and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Shape of You” and Best Pop Vocal Album for ÷ (Divide) in 2018—writing songs as a solo artist and in collaboration with dozens of artists.

Sheeran has not only penned multiple hits for himself but has collaborated and co-written songs for artists like Justin Bieber, James Blunt, The Weeknd, Rita Ora, and Shawn Mendes, as well as several songs for One Direction, including the group’s second No. 1 hit “Little Things” in 2012, two songs for longtime friend Taylor Swift and even a track off BTS’ sixth EP Map of the Soul: Persona.

Aside from the dozens of hits within his own catalog of music, here is a chronological look at some of the songs Sheeran has written for other artists.

“Little Things,” One Direction (2012)

Written by Ed Sheeran, Fiona Bevan

“Everything Has Changed,” Taylor Swift (2013)

Written by Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift

“Say You Love Me,” Jessie Ware (2014)

Written by Ed Sheeran, Jessie Ware, Benny Blanco, Ben Ash

“Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber (2015)

Written by Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin

“Tattoo,” Hilary Duff (2015)

Written by Ed Sheeran, Chris Leonard, Jake Gosling

“End Game,” Taylor Swift (2015)

Written by Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Future



“Dark Times,” The Weeknd (2015)

Written by Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd

“Pretty Woman,” Robbie Williams (2016)

Written by Ed Sheeran, Robbie Williams, Benjamin Joseph Levin, Chris Sclafani, Stephen Paul Robson

“Your Song,” Rita Ora (2017)

Written by Ed Sheeran, Steve Mac

“Make Me Better,” James Blunt (2017)

Written by Ed Sheeran, James Blunt, Johnny McDaid

“Don’t Let Me Be Yours,” Zara Larsson (2017)

Written by Ed Sheeran, Zara Larsson, Steve McCutcheon, Johnny McDaid

“Parallel Line,” Keith Urban (2018)

Written by Ed Sheeran, Amy Victoria Wadge, Benjamin Joseph Levin, John McDaid, Julia Michaels

“Fallin’ All In You,” Shawn Mendes (2018)

Written by Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Johnny McDaid, Fred Gibson, Scott Harris, Teddy Geiger

“Eastside,” Benny Blanco, featuring Halsey, Khalid (2018)

Written by Ed Sheeran, Benny Blanco, Nathan Perez, Ashley Frangipane, Khalid Robinson

“Make It Right,” BTS (2019)

Written by Ed Sheeran, Fred Gibson, Benjy Gibson, Jo Hill, RM, Suga, J-Hope

