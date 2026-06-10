3 Pop Songs Every Younger Millennial Can Identify in Three Seconds

Every generation has songs that act as calling cards; songs that instantly bring people of similar age together. These songs summarize the culture of an era into bite-sized morsels. The three pop songs below are deeply millennial, instantly reminding anyone from that generation of their young years. Do these tracks bring you back?

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[RELATED: 3 One-Hit Wonders From the 2000s That Still Hit Hard Today, Even Though No One Listens to Y2K Pop Anymore]

“Just The Girl” — The Click Five

The Click Five earned one-hit wonder status with “Just The Girl.” This 2005 track earned the band massive notoriety, although they struggled to match it with their subsequent releases. At any rate, this song earned them a top-charting track and became a favorite among millennial teens.

This song is a quintessential power pop song. It’s an undisputed upper, instantly imbuing anyone who listens to it with an unparalleled sense of positivity and energy. It’s really no wonder this song did numbers in its day. “Just The Girl” is pure pop perfection. Listening to this jam will bring younger millennials right back to their childhood.

“You Make Me Feel Like A Star” — The Beu Sisters

Flashing back even further into the 00s, we have The Beu Sisters’ “You Make Me Feel Like A Star”. Even if you aren’t considered a millennial, this song will instantly transport you back to a time when this kind of naive, sugary sweet pop hit was commonplace.

This song earned most of its fame thanks to its inclusion on the Lizzie McGuire Movie soundtrack. But, even if you didn’t grow up with that movie, this song likely still reached you if you were a pop fan in the early 00s.

“Us Against The World” — Play

Play’s “Us Against The World” is the kind of song that could only have been released in the early 00s. The Swedish girl group delivered earworm harmonies over a futuristic techno beat, epitomizing their era.

If you were a kid or teen in the early 00s, this song likely came across your desk. Even if you weren’t old enough to enjoy this song in its heyday, listening to it will make you nostalgic for a certain time and place. There is a universal appeal about this track that denotes comforting, simpler times. Many millennials will be able to instantly place this song once this girl group’s vocals come in.

(Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)