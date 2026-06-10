3 Country Songs From the 1980s Where Another Voice Stole the Spotlight

These country duets from the 1980s all feature two incredible singers, but one unarguably pulls focus. It’s hard to ignore these scene-stealing duet partners, no matter how legendary their counterparts are. Revisit these stellar duets and their power balance below.

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“Seven Spanish Angels” — Willie Nelson and Ray Charles

Anyone next to Ray Charles would pale in comparison. Even Willie Nelson must have known this when he duetted with him on “Seven Spanish Angels.” Having debuted in music far earlier, Charles was undoubtedly a hero to Nelson at the time of this duet, already establishing their power balance before the first note was sung.

Charles’ timeless voice rings out in this track about western outlaws and love. Sure, it might be a 1980s country song at its core, but Charles made it a soulful classic. Not even Willie Nelson could steal the spotlight away from him.

“Don’t Fall In Love With A Dreamer” — Kenny Rogers and Kim Carnes

Kenny Rogers draws the listener in with his tender vocals on the 1980s country hit “Don’t Fall In Love With A Dreamer,” but it’s Kim Carnes that steals the show. After Rogers sets the scene, Carnes goes in for the kill, using her equally stunning and edgy voice to move the listener.

“I was so sure this would be the night / You’d close the door and want to stay with me / And it’d be so easy to tell ya I’ll stay / Like I’ve done so many times,” she sings in this soft, rich ballad. Not just anyone could take the shine away from Rogers, but we can’t deny that Carnes pulls focus here.

“You’re The Reason God Made Oklahoma” — David Frizzell & Shelly West

Something happens when Shelly West’s voice comes in on “You’re The Reason God Made Oklahoma”. Her rich, deep voice cuts through all the noise, drawing the listener in. Sure, David Frizzell is equally talented, but it’s West that keeps us coming back to this song.

“Everyone’s a star here in L.A. County / You ought to see the things that they do / All the cowboys down on the Sunset Strip / Wish that they could be like you,” she sings, adding a female perspective to this song about love and heartache. It’s impossible to ignore West as she emotionally sings about leaving good love behind.

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