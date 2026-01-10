2 Grunge Icons Who Made It to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Twice

This past November, grunge fans got a real treat. They were able to see one of their favorite bands—Soundgarden—get their flowers and receive their long-awaited induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And with that induction, something even more historic happened.

Here below, we wanted to dive into some grunge music lore. We wanted to highlight the two grunge artists who have been inducted into the vaunted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame not once, but twice. Indeed, these are the two grunge stars who made the HOF on two separate occasions.

Matt Cameron

If the San Diego-born Matt Cameron had never made it to Seattle, Washington, the whole world might be different. You can trace his career in music as a drummer along with the most influential grunge bands, from Bam Bam in the mid-80s to Soundgarden in the late 80s to rocking with Pearl Jam in the late 90s and beyond. This year, Cameron was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with his fellow Soundgarden bandmates, marking the second induction for the all-world kit player. He also earned an induction in 2017 when Pearl Jam got the nod. Today, the unassuming rock royal continues to make new music in the Emerald City, including with standout Seattle singer Shaina Shepherd.

Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl rose to fame in the rock and grunge worlds thanks to his role in Nirvana. The drummer for the globally famous trio helped the Kurt Cobain-led project become maybe the most influential rock band since The Beatles. And for those efforts, Grohl was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. But as music fans know, the former grunge drummer made out on his own after Nirvana ended with Cobain’s death. Gorhl started a new project, Foo Fighters, which has since grown to near the height of his first group. And for those efforts, Grohl and company got a nod for the Hall of Fame in 2021. Today, Grohl and Cameron remain the only two grunge artists to enter the vaunted Hall two separate times. All genuflect!

Photo by Martin Philbey/Redferns