3 Rock Songs That Still Give Us Chills, Decades After They Were First Released

Rock music is an in-your-face genre. It skips any formalities and hits the listener straight in the heart. From anger to love to lust, this genre can elicit strong reactions from an audience. The three rock songs below are all chill-inducing. It’s impossible to listen to these songs and not feel a rush of emotions wash over you. Whether it’s their iconography, emotionality, or musicality, these hits have unparalleled power.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Songwriters That Neil Young Loves, Including One Who “May Be the Greatest Artist of Our Generation”]

“Paint It, Black” — The Rolling Stones

The central melody in this rock song is haunting and a tad unsettling—chill-inducing to say the least. The first listen (or the 500th) to The Rolling Stones’ “Paint It, Black,” the listener instantly gets a sense that what they are hearing is bigger than a hit song. It’s a movement. It’s an era-defining piece of art that completely swept rock away from its “peace and love” mythos.

Even today, this song hasn’t lost its punch. Though we are far removed from the context under which this song was released, its effects are the same. “Paint It, Black” hasn’t wavered or soured in any way over the decades. It’s just as potent as it always has been.

“The Chain” — Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” is notable for the fact that it was a rare moment of togetherness on Rumours, an album where none of the band members were getting along. It reminds the listener why this group of musicians decided to stay together despite their differences, affairs, and fights. Their artistic compatibility was unmatched.

Decades later, and this song is still evergreen. Listeners rarely tire of this classic rock masterpiece, keeping it in heavy rotation. This slow-building track has an iconography and timeless appeal that sends a chill up the listener’s spine.

“Simple Man” — Lynyrd Skynyrd

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man” is also a slow-building track. It has no shortage of drama and a strong message. Because of all of these things, it’s really no wonder this song has remained so popular over the decades.

Like “Paint It, Black,” listening to this song gives the listener a real sense of scope. You can instantly tell you’re listening to something iconic. Even after hearing it countless times, the listener gets the same chill of excitement. This song has yet to falter, and we doubt it ever will.

(Photo by Hiro/Courtesy of Interscope/UMe)