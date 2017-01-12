NYC-based duo Diet Cig – comprised of singer/guitarist Alex Luciano and drummer Noah Bowman – are set to release their debut full-length Swear I’m Good At This April 7 via Frenchkiss Records. Along with the album announcement, the band dropped new single “Tummy Ache,” which you can check out below.

“‘Tummy Ache’ is all about unpacking the feeling of approaching punk with radical softness, and the struggle when it’s not always read as powerful or cool or whatever enough,” says the band of the new track. “It’s the shout into my pillow when what I’m saying isn’t being heard, and a big old I FEEL YA to all the femme folks creating space for themselves in a world that wants to keep us quiet.”

The band will embark on a massive tour this spring in support of the new release, including appearances at SXSW in March. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

Diet Cig tour dates:

Feb 4 – Binghamton, NY @ Binghamton University

Feb 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall (Noise Pop)

March 14-19 – Austin, TX @ SXSW

April 05 – New Haven, CT @ BAR

April 06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

April 07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (early show)

April 07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (late show)

April 08 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

April 10 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le “Ritz” P.D.B.

April 11 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel

April 12 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

April 13 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

April 14 – Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

April 15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle – Backroom

April 18 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

April 19 – Tampa, FL @ New World Brewery

April 20 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder (at FSU)

April 21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

April 22 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

April 26 – Eugene, OR @ Boreal

April 28 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

April 29 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

May 01 – Reno, NV @ Holland Project

May 04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

May 05 – Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

May 06 – San Diego, CA @ Che Café (at UC San Diego)

May 08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium