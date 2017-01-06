Sometimes a song is so intimate that it calls for a recording process of the same nature. Such was the case for “Our Biography,” a new song from Ali Sperry. The Nashville songwriter recruited friend Robby Hecht to join her on the quiet love song, which the pair recorded in Sperry’s living room for her forthcoming album Crooked Feelings, out February 24.

“Robby and I wrote this song in the spirit of telling a true, timeless love story,” Sperry says. “It originally sparked from being intrigued by the sound of the word ‘biography’ and the way it rhymed with ‘half of me,’ and the rest unfurled fairly gracefully from there. It’s the most intimate song of this collection, and we recorded it that way–sitting in the living room facing one another, singing the song. Just simple and heartfelt.”

Watch “Our Biography” below.