3 Country Songs From the 90s That Might Give You Secondhand Embarrassment

Not every country song is known for clever lyricism, great storytelling, and a danceable groove. Some of them are just known for being cringey. Here are a few songs from the 90s that you’ll either find ridiculously fun or just a little bit too cheesy.

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“She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” by Kenny Chesney

In 1999, “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” was one of the songs that made Kenny Chesney famous, and it’s still one of his most popular hits to this day. This cheesy jam is just one of those songs you have to sing with your full chest; otherwise, it just doesn’t work.

In a 60 Minutes interview, Chesney even admitted that, even though the song is definitely an acquired taste, he can see why people love it. “There was no gray area with that song,” he admitted. “Either you loved it or you hated it. You know what I mean? But it was a great groove.”

“Some Girls Do” by Sawyer Brown

This one isn’t totally embarrassing, but hearing the narrator sing about his experience with women might make you cringe just a little. In “Some Girls Do”, Sawyer Brown sings about being somewhere in the middle of “first class” and “white trash.” All in all, this song is pretty funny, but you can’t help but feel a little bad for its protagonist.

Well, I ain’t first class, but I ain’t white trash

I’m wild and a little crazy too

Some girls don’t like boys like me

Aw, but some girls do.

“Did I Shave My Legs For This?” by Deanna Carter

Full of humor but also brutally honest, “Did I Shave My Legs For This?” tells the classic tale of a woman who doesn’t feel appreciated by her partner. This is another one you just have to embrace, whether you relate to Carter’s dilemma in the song or not.

Carter told People a little bit about the muse for this one. “I was seeing somebody at the time who wasn’t appreciating me very much,” she revealed. “And it’s funny because I had the conversation with him about that, I’m like, ‘This song’s for you.’ And he knows it, he knows, and we laugh about it now.”

Photo by: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMA