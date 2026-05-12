Having spent only a few years in country music, Chase Matthew quickly climbed the ranks thanks to songs like “Love You Again.” His song “Darlin” brought him a No. 1 hit song as it peaked at the top of the US Country Airplay chart. Over the weekend, the singer took the stage in Owensboro, Kentucky, for a music festival. Excited to play the festival, the day took a drastic turn when police arrested Matthew’s bass player on serious criminal charges involving a minor.

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According to the Owensboro Times, law enforcement took Carsen Richards into custody on two charges that involved him having sexual relations with a person who was under the age of 18. Arrested shortly after performing at the festival, Matthew released a statement.

Taking the necessary steps to distance himself from his former bass player, Matthew wrote, “The situation has honestly been one of the most shocking and heartbreaking things I have ever experienced. When I first heard the allegations, I was sick to my stomach. I would never associate myself with a person I think could even be remotely capable of something like this, much less hire them to be on my team.”

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Chase Matthew Shocked Over Arrest

The initial reports surrounding the arrest indicated that the incident took place between December 2020 and December 2022. Currently sitting at the Daviess County Detention Center, Richards is facing more than serious charges as a judge set his bond to $75,000.

As for Matthew, he was still processing the news that a person close to him could be capable of such atrocities. “The reality is, you don’t always know what someone may be doing outside of your workplace, and nothing would have made me believe this was a possibility. As of his arrest this past weekend, this individual was immediately removed from the band and is no longer associated with me or my team in any capacity.”

Ending his statement, Matthew insisted, “I want to be very clear: I do no support or tolerate behavior of this kind whatsoever.”

The arrest cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a major festival appearance for Matthew. As the investigation continues, the singer made clear he wants no further connection to the former band member.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)