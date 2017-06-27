Pinegrove will be hitting the road again this fall in support of their recent release, Cardinal, which American Songwriter hailed as “one of the strongest debut albums of the last few years.” Following their impressive summer lineup, including appearances at Pitchfork Festival and Panorama Festival, the alt-country group is set to perform with Florist and Lomelda in Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver and more.

Check out a full list of tour dates as well as Pinegrove’s latest video detailing their time on the road below.



Pinegrove 2017 Tour Dates:

09/20 Burlington, VT – ArtsRiot

09/21 Montreal, QC – Bar le Ritz PDB

09/22 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

09/23 Kalamazoo, MI – Audiotree Music Festival

09/24 Bloomington, IN – The Bishop

09/26 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

09/27 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street – OKC

09/28 Houston, TX – Walter’s Downtown

09/29 Austin, TX – Barracuda

09/30 Dallast, TX – Club Dada

10/02 El Paso, TX – The Perch at Tricky Falls

10/03 Tuscon, AZ – Club Congress

10/05 Los Angeles, CA – EchoPlex

10/06 San Diego, CA – The Ironic

10/07 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

10/10 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst

10/12 Reno, NV – The Holland Project

10/14 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

10/16 Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s

10/17 Sioux Falls, SD – Total Drag Records

10/18 Fargo, ND – The Aquarium

10/19 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry

10/20 Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room @ Colectivo