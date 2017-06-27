Pinegrove will be hitting the road again this fall in support of their recent release, Cardinal, which American Songwriter hailed as “one of the strongest debut albums of the last few years.” Following their impressive summer lineup, including appearances at Pitchfork Festival and Panorama Festival, the alt-country group is set to perform with Florist and Lomelda in Austin, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver and more.
Check out a full list of tour dates as well as Pinegrove’s latest video detailing their time on the road below.
Pinegrove 2017 Tour Dates:
09/20 Burlington, VT – ArtsRiot
09/21 Montreal, QC – Bar le Ritz PDB
09/22 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
09/23 Kalamazoo, MI – Audiotree Music Festival
09/24 Bloomington, IN – The Bishop
09/26 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
09/27 Oklahoma City, OK – 89th Street – OKC
09/28 Houston, TX – Walter’s Downtown
09/29 Austin, TX – Barracuda
09/30 Dallast, TX – Club Dada
10/02 El Paso, TX – The Perch at Tricky Falls
10/03 Tuscon, AZ – Club Congress
10/05 Los Angeles, CA – EchoPlex
10/06 San Diego, CA – The Ironic
10/07 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
10/10 Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst
10/12 Reno, NV – The Holland Project
10/14 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
10/16 Iowa City, IA – Gabe’s
10/17 Sioux Falls, SD – Total Drag Records
10/18 Fargo, ND – The Aquarium
10/19 Minneapolis, MN – 7th Street Entry
10/20 Milwaukee, WI – The Back Room @ Colectivo