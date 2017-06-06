TORRES, the nom d’artiste of Georgia-born Mackenzie Scott, returns to the scene this morning with a video for the new single “Skim.”

The song is a hypnotic slow-burn that chugs along with a Depeche Mode groove, spiked with gutsy guitar, psychosexual themes and a dash of religious imagery.

This is the first music offered by TORRES since she released the critically-acclaimed Sprinter back in 2015.

The video, which is impressively shot and probably safe for work, is directed by Ashley Connor, whose work you may know from the string of videos she made for Angel Olsen’s last record My Woman.

Check below for tour dates.

2017 TOUR DATES:

Sat. 6/24 – BIALYSTOK, PL @ Halfway Festival

Mon. 7/17 – LOS ANGELES, CA @ School Night @ Bardot

Fri. 7/21 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Popscene @ Rickshaw

Sun. 7/23 – SEATTLE, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

Sat. 8/19 – OMAHA, NE @ Maha Festival

Thu. 9/28 – PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Boot & Saddle

Fri. 9/29 – WASHINGTON, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

Sat. 9/30 – BOSTON, MA @ Sinclair

Sun. 10/1 – MONTREAL, QC @ Petit Campus

Tue. 10/3 – TORONTO, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Thu. 10/5 – CHICAGO, IL @ Subterranean

Fri. 10/6 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ 7th Street Entry

Mon. 10/9 – VANCOUVER, BC @ Fox Cabaret

Wed. 10/11 – PORTLAND, OR @ Doug Fir

Tue. 10/17 – SAN DIEGO, CA @ The Casbah

Fri. 10/20 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ Kilby Court

Sat. 10/21 – DENVER, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Mon. 10/23 – ST. LOUIS, MO @ Off Broadway

Tue. 10/24 – NASHVILLE, TN @ High Watt

Wed. 10/25 – COLUMBUS, OH @ The Basement

Fri. 10/27 – BROOKLYN, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sat. 11/4 – REYKJAVIK, IS @ @ Iceland Airwaves

Tue. 11/7 – MANCHESTER, UK @ Soup Kitchen

Wed. 11/8 – LONDON, UK @ Tufnell Park Dome

Thu. 11/9 – BRIGHTON, UK @ The Haunt

Fri. 11/10 – PARIS, FR @ Le Point Ephemere

Sat. 11/11 – AMSTERDAM, NL @ Bitterzoet

Tue. 11/13 – COLOGNE, DE @ Gebaude 9

Wed. 11/14 – HAMBURG, DE @ Waagenbau

Thu. 11/15 – BERLIN, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

Fri. 11/16 – MUNICH, DE @ Ampere

Sun. 11/18 – BRUSSELS, BE @ Botanique Rotonde