TORRES, the nom d’artiste of Georgia-born Mackenzie Scott, returns to the scene this morning with a video for the new single “Skim.”
The song is a hypnotic slow-burn that chugs along with a Depeche Mode groove, spiked with gutsy guitar, psychosexual themes and a dash of religious imagery.
This is the first music offered by TORRES since she released the critically-acclaimed Sprinter back in 2015.
The video, which is impressively shot and probably safe for work, is directed by Ashley Connor, whose work you may know from the string of videos she made for Angel Olsen’s last record My Woman.
Check below for tour dates.
2017 TOUR DATES:
Sat. 6/24 – BIALYSTOK, PL @ Halfway Festival
Mon. 7/17 – LOS ANGELES, CA @ School Night @ Bardot
Fri. 7/21 – SAN FRANCISCO, CA @ Popscene @ Rickshaw
Sun. 7/23 – SEATTLE, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
Sat. 8/19 – OMAHA, NE @ Maha Festival
Thu. 9/28 – PHILADELPHIA, PA @ Boot & Saddle
Fri. 9/29 – WASHINGTON, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
Sat. 9/30 – BOSTON, MA @ Sinclair
Sun. 10/1 – MONTREAL, QC @ Petit Campus
Tue. 10/3 – TORONTO, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Thu. 10/5 – CHICAGO, IL @ Subterranean
Fri. 10/6 – MINNEAPOLIS, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Mon. 10/9 – VANCOUVER, BC @ Fox Cabaret
Wed. 10/11 – PORTLAND, OR @ Doug Fir
Tue. 10/17 – SAN DIEGO, CA @ The Casbah
Fri. 10/20 – SALT LAKE CITY, UT @ Kilby Court
Sat. 10/21 – DENVER, CO @ Larimer Lounge
Mon. 10/23 – ST. LOUIS, MO @ Off Broadway
Tue. 10/24 – NASHVILLE, TN @ High Watt
Wed. 10/25 – COLUMBUS, OH @ The Basement
Fri. 10/27 – BROOKLYN, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Sat. 11/4 – REYKJAVIK, IS @ @ Iceland Airwaves
Tue. 11/7 – MANCHESTER, UK @ Soup Kitchen
Wed. 11/8 – LONDON, UK @ Tufnell Park Dome
Thu. 11/9 – BRIGHTON, UK @ The Haunt
Fri. 11/10 – PARIS, FR @ Le Point Ephemere
Sat. 11/11 – AMSTERDAM, NL @ Bitterzoet
Tue. 11/13 – COLOGNE, DE @ Gebaude 9
Wed. 11/14 – HAMBURG, DE @ Waagenbau
Thu. 11/15 – BERLIN, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
Fri. 11/16 – MUNICH, DE @ Ampere
Sun. 11/18 – BRUSSELS, BE @ Botanique Rotonde