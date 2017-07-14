Grand Rapids indie-folk artist Eric Pollard, known by his stage name Actual Wolf, has shared a new video for his tune “Baby Please,” a hazy, soulful rocker off his recently released album Faded Days.

Directed by fellow Minnesota native Erik Nelson, the “Baby Please” visual follows a contemporary Bonnie-and-Clyde couple on the road as they revel in the exhilaration of robbing banks, shooting guns, and eluding the police.

In considering Pollard’s recent brush with the law and fairly itinerant lifestyle—travelling between Duluth, MN, Brooklyn, Nashville, and Oakland over the years—it is not difficult to interpret the video’s subtext as containing some personal resonance.

“It is important to relax, view the work, take in its finer points, and draw your conclusions as to its motives/themes,” says Pollard. “Thank you and enjoy. Stay wavy.”

Faded Days features collaborations with Al Church, Jeremy Hanson, Jake Hanson, Steve Garrington, and Ditch Kurtz, and is out now on cassette and digital platforms. The album is slated for a vinyl release September 15 via Red House Records.