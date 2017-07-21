One of the more exciting fall releases this year is a new Woody Guthrie box set, titled Woody Guthrie: The Tribute Concerts. The 3-CD set chronicles two legendary concerts honoring Guthrie, who passed away in 1967, and featuring the likes of Joan Baez, Judy Collins, Bob Dylan, and many more. The two concerts — one in 1968 at New York City’s Carnegie Hall and the other in 1970 at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl — are presented in their entirety across the box set, which also includes two books with liner notes, essays, photos and more.

Bear Family Records worked with Michael Kleff, Steve Rosenthal, and Guthrie’s daughter Nora to assemble the set. We’re happy to premiere a sneak preview of one of the set’s tracks, a performance of the classic Guthrie song “I Ain’t Got No Home” by Pete Seeger and Arlo Guthrie, which Nora describes as “a homecoming.”

“‘I Ain’t Got No Home’ is one of my father’s classics,” Nora Guthrie says. “It’s been sung for decades by hundreds of musicians around the world. ‘The gamblin’ man is rich and the working man is poor, and I ain’t got no home in this world anymore’ is Woody’s age old refrain that sticks it to human greed and the suffering it causes. So, it’s very ripe for the pickin’ right now! Hearing my brother Arlo sing this one with Pete, one of my father’s closest friends, you realize that although they’re separated by many years, they share a unique history, their voices supporting each other so well. For each of them, singing together is a homecoming.”

Woody Guthrie: The Tribute Concerts is out September 22 via Bear Family Records. Listen to “I Ain’t Got No Home” and check out the set’s complete track list below.

CD 1: At Carnegie Hall

Pete Seeger & Arlo Guthrie (harmonica) with Full Cast: Intro This Train Is Bound For Glory Robert Ryan: Narration Will Geer: Narration Arlo Guthrie: Oklahoma Hills * Will Geer: Narration Judy Collins: So Long, It’s Been Good To Know Yuh (Dusty Old Dust) Robert Ryan: Narration Woody Guthrie: Riding In My Car Will Geer: Narration Pete Seeger: Curly Headed Baby Robert Ryan: Narration Odetta: Ramblin’ Round * Will Geer: Narration Pete Seeger, Judy Collins & Arlo Guthrie: Goin’ Down The Road (I Ain’t Gonna Be Treated This A-Way) *

Robert Ryan: Narration Tom Paxton: Pretty Boy Floyd * Will Geer: Narration Richie Havens: Blues For Woody * Will Geer: Narration Judy Collins: Plane Wreck At Los Gatos (Deportee) Richie Havens: Vigilante Man Tom Paxton: Pastures Of Plenty Bob Dylan: Grand Coulee Dam Bob Dylan: Dear Mrs. Roosevelt Bob Dylan: I Ain’t Got No Home Judy Collins: Roll On Columbia (Part 1) Robert Ryan: Narration Judy Collins: Roll On Columbia (Part 2) Pete Seeger & Richie Havens: Jackhammer John Tom Paxton: Biggest Thing That Man Has Ever Done (The Great Historical Bum) Judy Collins & Pete Seeger: Union Maid Robert Ryan/Will Geer/Judy Collins: Narration Odetta, Will Geer, Arlo Guthrie with Full Cast: This Land Is Your Land

CD 2: At The Hollywood Bowl, Part 1

Full Cast: Intro This Train Is Bound For Glory Peter Fonda & Will Geer: Narration Arlo Guthrie: Oklahoma Hills Will Geer: Narration Joan Baez & Pete Seeger: So Long, It’s Been Good To Know Yuh * Peter Fonda: Narration Country Joe McDonald, Arlo Guthrie, Jack Elliott & Pete Seeger: Goin’ Down The Road (Ain’t Gonna Be Treated This A-Way) * Peter Fonda & Will Geer: Narration Joan Baez: Hobo’s Lullaby Peter Fonda: Narration Odetta: Ramblin’ Round Will Geer: Narration Pete Seeger & Arlo Guthrie: I Ain’t Got No Home (Woody Guthrie) * Peter Fonda: Narration Country Joe McDonald: Pretty Boy Floyd * Richie Havens: Nine Hundred Miles * Will Geer & Peter Fonda: Narration Joan Baez: Plane Wreck At Los Gatos (Deportee) * Peter Fonda: Narration Odetta: John Hardy * Will Geer: Narration Jack Elliott, Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, Earl Robinson, Country Joe McDonald & Arlo Guthrie: Hard Travelin’ * Will Geer: Narration Richie Havens: Vigilante Man * Peter Fonda: Narration Jack Elliott: 1913 Massacre Arlo Guthrie: Do Re Mi (Woody Guthrie) Will Geer: Narration Joan Baez: Pastures Of Plenty (Woody Guthrie) * Peter Fonda: Narration Earl Robinson & Pete Seeger: Roll On Columbia *

CD 3: At The Hollywood Bowl, Part 2 / Bonus Tracks

Will Geer: Narration Odetta with Will Geer & Peter Fonda: Why Oh Why & Narration Earl Robinson: Mail Myself To You Jack Elliott: Howdido Peter Fonda: Narration Country Joe McDonald: Woman At Home (Woody Guthrie – Country Joe McDonald) Will Geer: Narration Pete Seeger: The Sinking Of The Reuben James * Will Geer: Narration Arlo Guthrie: Jesus Christ Arlo Guthrie & Joan Baez (Background vocals: Odetta, John Pilla & Gib Guilbeau): I’ve Got To Know * Arlo Guthrie, Country Joe McDonald, Odetta, Joan Baez & Pete Seeger: This Train Is Bound For Glory * Peter Fonda & Joan Baez: Narration Full Cast: This Land Is Your Land / So Long, It’s Been Good To Know Yuh *

BONUS TRACKS:

Arlo Guthrie: ”The only thing I really remember…” Arlo Guthrie: ”These events with a multitude of people…” Judy Collins: ”First of all, your mom…” Jack Elliott: ”I received an invitation…” Jack Elliott: ”I was very excited about the whole thing…” Rick Robbins: ”It was a mob scene…” Rick Robbins: ”When he came out…” Judy Collins: ”I was very nervous…” Rick Robbins: ”I was very moved by…” Tom Paxton: ”I was invited by…” Tom Paxton: ”We all went on stage together…” Tom Paxton: ”Oh, I look at pictures of me…” Rick Robbins: ”And then after the show was more memories…” Phil Ochs: ”The Woody Guthrie concert was my last straw…” Arlo Guthrie: ”The second time I had more of a hand…” Country Joe McDonald: ”Well at the rehearsal…” Country Joe McDonald: ”The soundcheck for the show I was sitting…” Arlo Guthrie: ”One of the great things…” Arlo Guthrie: ”I was with Warner Brothers at the time…” Arlo Guthrie: ”The records were made taking bits and pieces…” Pete Seeger: “Woody lives on…” Bob Dylan: Last Thoughts On Woody Guthrie

* Previously Unreleased Songs