Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer’s forthcoming album Not Dark Yet has been one of the year’s most anticipated roots releases. It’s the sister duo’s first collaborative album, and features the two gifted songwriters and musicians reimagining songs by artists like Jessi Colter, Bob Dylan, the Killers, and Nirvana.

The pair did come together to write one tune, though, the dark, bass-heavy “Is It Too Much.” The track explores the intense bond the two have shared throughout their lives, with moody guitar and understated drums as a backdrop.

“Sissy threw this song in the pile when we were talking about what to record last summer,” Moorer says. “She just had a few verses — I added the bridge and then we finished it together. For me, it’s about the deep bond we share that transcends all things. We really do love each other enough to carry the other’s load. That doesn’t mean that we’re the same creature or even always on the same page, but it does mean none of that matters. No one knows either of us the way the other one does. That’s a gift and a responsibility that we are more thankful for than we can describe.”

Not Dark Yet is out August 18. Listen to “Is It Too Much” below.