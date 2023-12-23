American Songwriter’s Top 12 Songs of 2023 

From Miley Cyrus’ self-love anthem “Flowers” to HARDY and Lainey Wilson’s murder ballad “wait in the truck,” 2023 was a memorable year of music. While it’s always hard to narrow down the standout songs in a year with countless single, EP, and album releases, American Songwriter was up for the task. Below are American Songwriter’s 12 best songs of 2023.

1. “What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish truly tugged at the heartstrings with “What Was I Made For?” This gem from the Barbie soundtrack is pop perfection from its gentle instrumentation complete with a twinkling harp to Eilish’s dreamy voice. The result is breathtaking as Eilish’s true-to-life lyrics about being treated more like a product than a human and longing to find true happiness made for a universal message we can all relate to. The song is simply stunning, earning unanimous acclaim and multiple Grammy Award nominations, further proving its legacy as one of Eilish’s best songs to date. —Cillea Houghton

Bandmates Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus deliver an anthem for anyone caught in the chaos of their own mind. “Not Strong Enough” is one of the strongest tracks from the trio’s acclaimed full-length debut, The Record, which arrived in March. With lyrics that offer a painfully honest look at how a dysfunctional self-image can affect those around you, the harmony-driven “Not Strong Enough” is both refreshingly candid and relatable. —Lorie Liebig

3. “wait in the truck,” HARDY featuring Lainey Wilson

HARDY and Lainey Wilson’s “wait in the truck” brought murder ballads back to country radio with a vengeance. The modern-day murder ballad, which hit No. 1 and received multiple accolades throughout the year including CMA Musical Event of the Year, showcased both artists like never seen before. The dark tune, penned by HARDY, Jordan Schmidt, Renee Blair, and Hunter Phelps, painted HARDY as a man on a mission to seek revenge after finding a woman bruised and broke from head to toe. Wilson’s powerhouse vocals on the chorus elevated the song to a striking and believable tale of domestic abuse where justice prevails. —Annie Reuter

4. “Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

In 2023, Kylie Minogue hit another zenith in her career with the release of her electro-pop “Padam Padam.” Released on Minogue’s 16th album Tension, the repetitious chorus of “Padam Padam” went viral upon its release in early 2023 and is just as addictive—if not more—as the La-la-la, la-la-la-la-las of her 2001 hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” —Tina Benitez-Eves

5. “Heart Like a Truck,” Lainey Wilson

There’s a reason Wilson has swept the award shows this year. Her authenticity is evident in everything she does whether it’s on the stage, living her life, or writing songs. “Heart Like a Truck” showcases this authenticity with its clever songwriting and Wilson’s powerful belt. “It’s not about being afraid of the scratches and dents and bumps along the way,” Wilson said of the No. 1 song while accepting a CMT Award for Female Video of the Year. —Annie Reuter

6. “Margaret (feat. Bleachers),” Lana Del Rey

One of the things to love most about Lana Del Rey is her singular sonic vocabulary. In “Margaret” she and Jack Antonoff take turns singing staccato melodies. Grounding it all is an austere, romantic swirl of instrumentation. Del Rey bottles up the feeling of a free fall with this track. At the end of the long dive down is heart-shattering, world-encompassing, end-all-be-all love. That resolution is punctuated by a dizzying flood of strings. It’s an exciting moment when a feeling is captured both in the lyrics of a song and in the musicality. Del Rey pulls off that balancing act perfectly here. —Alex Hopper

7. “Chant,” Macklemore

When the Seattle-born rapper released his latest solo album, Ben, earlier this year, fans might not have known what it would sound like. Well, when the album’s debut single, “Chant,” hit the airwaves, it was clear Macklemore was still on his game. The lively song touches on doubters, personal triumph, and even the return of the rapper’s hometown Seattle SuperSonics. It’s a spirited song that is worth listening to over and over again. —Jake Uitti

8. “With A Smile,” Maiah Manser

The viral hit from the Los Angeles-based Maiah Manser features sticky production and memorable lyrics. But what makes the song stand out is Manser’s brilliant, rooftop-shattering voice. She hits the high notes and does so for extended periods, making fans listen in and respond with bewildered admiration. —Jake Uitti

9. “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus came out of the gate full force in 2023 with the release of “Flowers.” This certified banger broke all sorts of records, proving that Cyrus is still a force to be reckoned with in pop music. “Flowers” is undeniably catchy and carries a feminist anthem wherein Cyrus proclaims that she can buy her own flowers and take care of her own happiness, making for a message that will always be inspiring. —Cillea Houghton

10. “My Love Mine All Mine,” Mitski

Mitski’s The Land is Inhospitable and So Are We is full of experimental, atmospheric gems. But arguably one of the most stunning efforts from the record is the simplest: “My Love Mine All Mine.” The country-tinged song makes love something that transcends even death. Mitski, who has explained this record is a meditation on truly understanding love, lets herself be filled with that feeling to the extent that she has to find somewhere else to siphon it off. The listener gets a similar heart-warming feeling while listening to the soft, shuffling beat of this track. Mitski’s love-lorn state in this song is intoxicating and we will gladly line up for countless doses. —Alex Hopper

11. “Kisses,” Slowdive

It took six years for Slowdive to return their gaze to more hypnotic stories within their fifth album Everything Is Alive and their single “kisses.” The band’s second album since reforming and parting ways after ​​Pygmalion in 1995, Everything Is Alive‘s winnowing tracks are swelled around narratives of passing time, people, and places. Written by chief songwriter and guitarist Neil Halstead, the daydreaming “kisses” gently nudges at the power of self-love and new beginnings. —Tina Benitez-Eves

12. “In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

Midway through 2023, acclaimed songsmith Tyler Childers made headlines with the release of “In Your Love.” The stirring lead single to Childers’ surprise sixth studio album, Rustin’ in the Rain, finds the Kentucky native declaring his lasting devotion to another. His raw, powerful vocal performance reinforces the emotion behind Childers’ romantic ode. The track’s highly talked-about music video, which captures the relationship between two gay coal miners navigating life in rural Appalachia, offered a refreshing visual companion to one of 2023’s most unforgettable love songs. —Lorie Liebig

