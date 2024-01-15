Watch: Queen’s 1981 Montreal Concert Remastered; See Rare Photographs of the Band Taken by Security Guard

In 1980, Queen was on top of the world. Their eighth album The Game went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Another One Bites the Dust” topped the Hot 100. At the time, late director Saul Swimmer approached the band about making a possible concert film. When Queen performed at the Montreal Forum in Canada in 1981 on November 24 and 25, Swimmer captured the band in all their essence for Queen Rock Montreal.



Originally released in 1981, the film has been digitally remastered for the first time for IMAX and will run for a limited time from January 18 through 21.



The film showcases Queen at their apex with Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor, and John Deacon performing through a ferocious 26-song setlist featuring “We Will Rock You,” “Somebody To Love,” and the live debut of “Under Pressure,” along with “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Are The Champions,” and many more.

In 2007, nearly 30 years since the concert film premiered, the live album recording from the Montreal Forum dates, Queen Rock Montreal, was also released.

In the late 1970s, Walt “Wally” Versen was recruited along with five of his fellow football players from Northwestern College to work as the band’s security on their tour. “For the six of us, an already extraordinary journey took an unbelievable veer into the world of biggest-time rock and roll,” said Verson, who has remained friends with Brian May and is executive producing the upcoming documentary Play the Game: A Jock N Roll Story.



The security guard was also at the Montreal concert in ’81 and captured never-before-seen images of the band from his point of view backstage.

Versen also played into Mercury’s stage theatrics. Mercury would oftentimes come on stage on the shoulders of security guards dressed as Superman and other characters in costume. Dressed as Darth Vader, Versen once carried Mercury out on his shoulders.



See two of Walt Versen’s personal photographs from the tour below:

