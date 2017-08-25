As the first introduction to his forthcoming album Last Of The True, songwriter Ronnie Fauss has shared a new tune with Ben Kweller. The pair joined forces on “Saginaw Paper Mill,” a crunchy, devil-may-care rocker with honky-tonk piano and some hazy, road-trip ready visuals to boot. Listen to the track below.

Fauss produced Last Of The True himself, calling upon a crack team of musicians who have played with Jason Isbell, Emmylou Harris, Justin Townes Earle, and a handful of other Americana luminaries. The follow-up to Built To Break, the album features 11 new tunes and a few covers, including Bob Dylan’s classic “Don’t Think Twice (It’s All Right).”

Last Of The True is out October 27 via Normaltown Records.