From the press release:

D’Addario Accessories is thrilled to announce the launch of a brand new pedal tuner to their line of tuning products.

The D’Addario Chromatic Pedal Tuner features a sleek, reduce-sized, and light-weight design to preserve valuable space on a player’s pedal board and a vertical-sweeping LED pitch display for a clearer, more intuitive read. Its 32-bit chip has 4x the processing power of a standard headstock tuner for a fast and accurate readout, and it makes the display visually smoother for precise tuning. Additionally, the chromatic pedal tuner features True-Bypass, so when the pedal tuner is activated, it automatically cuts its output signal to eliminate noise during tuning and instrument changes.

The D’Addario Pedal Tuner will retail at MSRP $119.95 and is available now.

D’Addario Pedal Tuner (PW-CT-20) Dimensions: 1.75in x 4.75in